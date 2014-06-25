The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi expected to meet representatives of five star movement on reforms.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases April retail sales data (0800 GMT) and June consumer confidence data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

The euro zone's most indebted states will push ahead with measures to raise the average duration of their debt and manage redemptions, quelling concerns about the large repayments they must make in the next few years.

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

MEDIASET

Italy to award TV rights to cover top flight soccer league Serie A.

* SALINI IMPREGILO

The builder would consider tie-ups with other operators that would offer it a better geographic distribution network, the group's Chief Executive Pietro Salini told Corriere della Sera. Salini is not examining any specific dossiers, but is open to consider non-organic growth opportunities. The group hopes to get to an investment grade rating by year's end and targets growth of 16 percent, the paper added, focusing on expansion in Australia, the United States and the Middle East. Salini also added the builder had received various expressions of interest for its Todini construction subsidiary which it was evaluating.

* FINMECCANICA

The aerospace and defence group has mandated BNP Paribas and UniCredit to organise new medium-term financing for between 1.8-2.3 billion euros, Il Messaggero said. The financing will be used to extend the maturities of existing loans, the paper added.

* UNICREDIT

U.S. private equity funds are interested in the bank's asset management business Pioneer Investments and have asked to conduct a due diligence on the asset, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report. The bank declined to comment, the paper added.

* ENEL, ENDESA

The group has not yet taken a decision on whether to reduce its stake in its Spanish unit Endesa but anyway it's not on the table yet, CEO Francesco Starace said in an interview with CNBC. He confirmed Enel's dividend policy.

* BANCO POPOLARE

Popolare di Marostica has approached Banco Popolare regarding a possible merger, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

IMA

The pharmaceuticals equipment company said on Tuesday it had acquired a minority stake in CONTINUUS Pharmaceuticals through a Series A financing round of $2 million.

ALITALIA

Creditor bank Intesa Sanpaolo is convinced a deal on the renegotiating of debt requested by Etihad will be reached, hoping it can be done by July 31, the chairman of the bank's management board Gianmaria Gros Pietro said on Monday.

The question of lay-offs at the airline should be resolved before mid-July, Infrastructure minister Maurizio Lupi said on Tuesday.

