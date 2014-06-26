The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

* POLITICS

Italy has earmarked 2 billion euros for infrastructure projects to be realised in the short-term, Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi told Il Sole 24 Ore, citing railway links between the northern cities of Brescia and Padova and between southern cities of Napoli and Bari.

On Friday the European leaders will chose only the head of the European Commission, while they will put back the decisions on other appointments to July, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

ECONOMY

Italy has reduced its target for this year's spending cuts by a third, the commissioner in charge of the government's spending review said on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Matteo Renzi seeks more budget flexibility from the European Union.

DEBT

Treasury sells 7.5 million euros of six-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

FINECO

Unicredit online unit IPO ends. The company tightened its guidance to 3.7-4.0 euros, sources close to the offer told Reuters.

* MEDIASET

Quatar's Al Jazeera is looking at Italian broadcaster's digital business, Emir Ali Bin Thamer al Thani was quoted as saying by an Italian newswire on Wednesday.

* CNH INDUSTRIAL

The truck and tractor maker said it had priced a private offering of $500 million notes due in 2019, issued at 99.426.

MAIRE TECNIMONT

The company said in a statement it had won a set of contracts worth $199 million.

ATLANTIA

Rating agency Fitch lifted to stable the outlook on Italian motorway group Atlantia's ATL.MI rating, citing an improvement of traffic at home in Italy.

* INTESA SP, UNICREDIT, MONTE PASCHI , POP SONDRIO, ALITALIA

Italy's three biggest lenders are ready to give their green light to a deal on Alitalia debt, Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi told daily Il Sole 24 Ore. Lupi added there are still some details to be ironed out with smaller Popolare di Sondrio.

* VENETO BANCA

The lender's board said on Wednesday it had approved a 490 million euro rights issue that would start on Thursday and end on June 28.

TELECOM ITALIA

Company's board meets in Rome, while the board of holding company Telco will gather in Milan on Thursday.

I GRANDI VIAGGI

Board meeting on Q1 results.

NEUROSOFT

Annual general meeting.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................