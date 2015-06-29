The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

EURO ZONE * Greece closed its banks and imposed capital controls on Sunday to check the growing strains on its crippled financial system, bringing the prospect of being forced out of the euro into plain sight.

Banks will be closed and the stock market shut all week, and there will be a daily 60 euro limit on cash withdrawals from cash machines, which will reopen on Tuesday. Capital controls are likely to last for many months at least.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called a referendum on austerity demands from foreign creditors on Saturday, rejecting an "ultimatum" from lenders and putting a deal that could determine Greece's future in Europe to a risky popular vote.

Italian government bonds do not risk a downgrade that would make it impossible for the European Central Bank to buy them under its Quantitative Easing programme, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told Corriere della Sera on Monday. Speaking about the impact on Italian government bonds from the Greek crisis, Padoan adds there are not "secret (emergency) plans for Italy."

China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) said it is considering making a bid for a stake in Slovakian power generator Slovenske Elektrarne held by the Italian utility but it has not yet made a decision on the matter.

TELECOM ITALIA

The phone group's chairman said on Friday he expects to meet soon with his counterpart at French group Vivendi which this week replaced Spanish rival Telefonica as the Italian phone group's biggest investor.

Insurer Generali sold a stake in Telecom Italia on the market and not to France's Vivendi, which this week increased its holding in the phone group, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The outgoing chairman of Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) denied on Saturday he was losing his job due to a refusal to invest in Telecom Italia.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

BTG Pactual has a stake of 3.13 percent in the lender after its capital increase, a filing by market regulator Consob showed on Friday.

Veteran Italian banker Pietro Modiano has turned down a proposal to become the bank's new chairman. Borsa Italiana Chairman Massimo Tononi and academic Giuseppe Lusignani remain in the running, Borsa Italiana said on Saturday in an unsourced report.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The Chrysler brand is on pace to hit a sales goal of 800,000 vehicles in 2018, Al Gardner, the brand's head said on Friday.

A redesign of Jeep's popular Grand Cherokee Sports Utility Vehicle will be delayed to late 2018 or 2019, from an initial target of 2017, Jeep brand head Mike Manley said on Friday.

ENI

The Italian oil and gas group said on Saturday it had finalised a deal with state-owned KazMunayGas (KMG) to jointly explore an offshore oil field in the north Caspian sea.

PININFARINA

An offer by Indian vehicle maker Mahindra & Mahindra to take over Pininfarina has fallen through due to opposition from some of the Italian car designer's creditor banks, newspaper Il Messaggero said on Saturday.

Mahindra&Mahindra Executive Director, Group President auto and farm sector Pawan Goenka on Sunday declined to comment on the report.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Paolo Molesini and Matteo Colafrancesco are set to be appointed next week, respectively, chief executive and chairman of Fideuram, the Italian bank's private banking division, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report on Saturday.

Board meetings next week will discuss the bank's governance model as well as managerial turnover 120 executives retire, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE

Deadline to present offer for RCS Mediagroup's book unit.

DE LONGHI

The home appliance maker expects a higher 2015 EBITDA compared to last year but a lower EBITDA margin, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday it its Letter to the investor. Revenue growth is expected in the upper part of a 5-10 percent range. The group could consider acquisitions of coffee machines or small kitchen robot makers, preferably in North America or Europe and Asia.

DEA CAPITAL

Italy's Boroli and Drago family are now allowed to liquidate their holdings in the group comprising DeA Capital and its shareholder structure may change in coming weeks, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

INNOVATEC, GRUPPO GREEN ENERGY

Energy efficiency group Innovatec said on Saturday it was buying 51 percent of renewable energy group Green Energy for 7.7 million euros.

CALEFFI

Capital increase starts; ends on July 17.

UNIPOL

Conversion of preference shares into ordinary shares.

UNIPOLSAI

Conversion of Category A and Category B shares into ordinary shares.

IPOs

Banca Sistema IPO ends.

Poste Italiane CEO Francesco Caio told Milano Finanza on Saturday the Italian postal service would meet its goal of listing on the stock market in the autumn. A meeting with analysts is scheduled in the second half of July after documents are filed with the stock exchange, he said. The IPO prospectus will be filed with market regulator Consob between the end of July and the beginning of August, he added.

Masi Agricola, the maker of premium wine such as Amarone, will debut on the Milan bourse on June 30 with its shares priced at 4.60 euros apiece, it said on Friday.

Italy's Aeroporto di Bologna said on Friday it plans to offer more than 14 million shares at between 4.40-5.20 euros each in an initial public offering that starts on Monday.

Trade ex-dividend: FERROVIE NORD MILANO 0.014 euro per share; INTEK one saving share every 111 ordinary and/or savings shares owned; IVS GROUP 0.12 euro per share; LA DORIA 0.22 euro per share.

