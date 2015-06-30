The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS * Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore that Italy is not in the line of fire in the Greek crisis, given the government's reforms and the shield offered by the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases unemployment May data (0800 GMT); June flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT); April PPI data (1000 GMT).

Reuters releases June asset allocation poll (1100 GMT).

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends a conference on the banking union (0700 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros seventh tranche CCTeu bonds due June 15, 2022; 1.0-1.5 billion euros fifth tranche 5-year BTP bonds due May 1, 2020, at 0.70 percent coupon; 2.0-3.0 billion euros ninth tranche 10-year BTP bonds due June 1, 2025, at 1.50 percent coupon. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

ITALY BANKS

Conference on the future of co-operative banks with Bank of Italy official Giorgio Gobbi, Banca Popolare di Milano CEO Giuseppe Castagna, Banco Popolare CEO Pierfrancesco Saviotti, Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna CEO Alessandro Vandelli (0730 GMT). * The ECB will begin informing banks about the results of the SREP review of their business model, and there could be stricter capital and liquidity requirements for some Italian banks, according to il Sole 24 Ore.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA * The bank will hold a board meeting on Friday that will formally begin looking for a merger partner, according to Il Messaggero. The paper said that informal contacts with UBI had ended and that the process of collecting expressions of interest will last a few weeks. It also said that two Spanish banks, BBVA first and more recently Banco Sabadell, had come forward as possible suitors.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The lender said on Monday that existing notes with a total value of 737.7 million euros were tendered in and accepted as part of its voluntary exchange offer.

MONDADORI, RCS MEDIAGROUP

Publisher Mondadori said on Monday it had submitted a binding offer to rival RCS MediaGroup to buy its entire stake in RCS Libri as well as all additional assets and activities included in the company's books division. * According to il Sole 24 Ore, the offer is for around 135 million euros.

PIRELLI & C.

Chairman and CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera attends a book presentation "Pirelli, Innovation and Passion 1872-2015" (1600 GMT).

CAMPARI

CEO Robert Kunze-Concewitz attends forum on "Food & Made in Italy" (0630 GMT).

FIERA MILANO

The company's board has called an extraordinary shareholders meeting for investors to vote on a capital increase of up to 70 million euros to reinforce the group's capital position and raise funds for its development plan, it said in a statement.

