GENERAL

Trento, '2016 Economy Festival' continues; ends on June 5. Expected attendees include chief of Italy's banking foundations association Giuseppe Guzzetti, investment firm Quaestio Chairman Alessandro Penati, anti-corruption Authority President Raffaele Cantone and Industry Minister Carlo Calenda.

Qatar's Sheikha Moza bint Nasser meets Prime Minister Matteo Renzi in Rome.

ECONOMY

Markit releases May service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

BANCO POPOLARE

Italy's fourth-largest lender, Banco Popolare, priced its planned 1 billion euro ($1 billion) share issue on Thursday at a 49 percent discount to its current stock price.

Even at a steep discount, a well-supported Banco Popolare issue would be a relief for the Italian banking industry, saddled with 360 billion euros in bad debts and dogged by recent bank failures and a failed listing.

The cooperative lender on Thursday said it would sell 465.6 million new shares at 2.14 euros each. Shareholders can trade their rights from Monday to June 22.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE MILANO

The lender's supervisory board chairman Nicola Rossi said that "nothing must be taken for granted" on the path towards a planned merger with rival bank Banco Popolare, la Repubblica reported. "The logic (of the merger) should be that of creating value for shareholders, efficiency for clients and positive effects for stakeholders," Rossi said in the interview.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

French media group Vivendi, which is the largest shareholder in Telecom Italia with a 24.7 stake, is not an operator and does not want to be one, Chairman Vincent Bollore said in a report by the Financial Times.

"We don't manage Telecom Italia and we will never manage it," Bollore says in the FT. "We don't want to sell, we are happy in Italy and we are happy as long-term shareholder," he added.

AGRONOMIA

Ordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).

AMBROMOBILIARE

Capital increase ends.

