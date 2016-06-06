The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement took a large lead in the first round of voting for the mayor of Rome, according to exit polls published on Sunday, in a possible blow to Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

ECONOMY

Italy's economy minister said on Saturday the country's public debt would start falling this year as a share of domestic output after the central bank warned earlier this week the government may fail to meet this goal.

COMPANIES

ITALIAN BANKS

Italian bank rescue fund Atlante aims to unveil by mid-July its first bad loan deal, worth at least 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), in an effort to unfreeze the country's non-performing loan market.

The deal could target some of the bad loans of Popolare di Vicenza with the involvement of Credito Fondario, or of Monte dei Paschi and Veneto Banca, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

Quaestio Chairman Alessandro Penati said on Friday he hoped to sell part of Atlante's stake in Popolare di Vicenza by the end of this year.

Giuseppe Guzzetti, chief of Italy's banking foundations association, said U.S. investment banks and the two French banks that are present in Italy should be called to inject funds into Atlante, according to Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday.

A scandal hitting two regional Italian lenders accused of lending customers money to buy the banks' own shares shows that the Bank of Italy must change the way it carries out controls on the industry, a junior minister said on Saturday.

Excessive capital requirements can backfire, Italy's economy minister said on Saturday, defending a joint French-Italian proposal to cap the amount of reserves that euro zone banks should have to wipe out before they can be rescued.

BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The lender's share sale starts.

The European Central Bank has launched an inspection of how Banco Popolare calculates its capital strength and manages its credit risk, the bank said in a share sale prospectus published on Friday.

The ECB is still evaluating the business plan presented for the future merged entity and may ask for additional changes that could affect the economic and financial situation of the new company or the feasibility of the planned tie-up.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

Market regulator Consob is expected to approve on Monday the prospectus for the lender's 1-billion euro initial share offering due to start on Wednesday.

Shareholder association Per Veneto Banca plans to buy into the upcoming share sale to avoid diluting its 8 percent stake, association's president Bruno Zago reiterated in comments published in Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.

Quaestio Chairman Alessandro Penati said on Friday he hoped Atlante would not become a Veneto Banca investor.

An investment in Veneto Banca by rescue fund Atlante appears inevitable, Deputy Economy Minister Enrico Zanetti said on Saturday.

POSTE ITALIANE

Italy's government and state agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti are studying a tie-up between Poste Italiane and payment services group SIA to boost the value of the post office before the planned sale of a further 30 percent stake on the market , Corriere Economia said on Monday. The paper quoted sources as saying the plan was at a very preliminary stage and nothing had been decided. Poste could buy UniCredit's 4 percent SIA stake.

ENI

CEO Claudio Descalzi met on Saturday with Fayez al-Serraj, the head of the Presidential Council of the Libyan Government of National Accord. Descalzi said Eni and Libya's National Oil Corporation still have major oil and gas reserves to develop, in both onshore and offshore areas, and Eni is ready to play a key role as a strategic partner.

The Niger Delta Avengers militant group has claimed responsibility for three new attacks on Nigeria's oil infrastructure, promising to cut production to zero.

Following an attack on a pipeline in Bayelsa, Nigeria, Eni's output has been reduced by 13,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the company said in an emailed statement.

The company presents new eni.com website (1600 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL

The government has published the first tenders for broadband infrastructure rollout in areas considered non-economically viable in the regions of Abruzzo, Molise, Emilia Romagna, Lombardy, Tuscany and Veneto, according to documents published on the government's official gazette.

RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION

The publisher's board will meet on June 9 to examine the takeover bid launched on the company by Cairo Communication, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday, citing sources.

