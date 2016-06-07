The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in May (0800 GMT).

Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends seminar (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 10.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

The Cariverona banking foundation, which owns 3.5 percent of UniCredit, has asked the bank's board to decide quickly on the appointment of a new chief executive, a source at the foundation said on Monday.

BANCA GENERALI

The Italian asset manager said on Monday its total net inflows were 433 million euros ($492 million) in May.

TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS

The Italian merchant bank said on Monday it would hold an extraordinary shareholders' meeting on July 14 to approve issuing new shares for up to 1.5 billion euros over the next five years.

(*) IMA

Industria Macchine Automatiche said on Tuesday it had completed a 92.75 million euro capital increase selling shares equivalent to 4.67 percent of capital at 53 euros apiece.

MIRABELLO CARRARA (IPO-MIRAB.MI)

The high-end home linen company has decided to postpone its bourse listing due to volatile market conditions, it said in a statement on Monday. The group may consider an initial public offering in the second half of the year.

(*) MOLMED

MolMed and Oxford BioMedica on Tuesday signed a new non-exclusive licence agreement concerning lentiviral vector technology and, considering recent expiration of relevant patents, terminated the existing exclusive licence agreement on retroviral patents.

(*) CTI BIOPHARMA

CTI BioPharma said long-term results from the pivotal Phase 3 PERSIST-1 trial evaluating pacritinib versus best available therapy, excluding treatment with JAK2 inhibitors, in patients with myelofibrosis showed the pacritinib treatment led to durable reductions in spleen volume and symptom burden.

TELECOM ITALIA

Presents sustainability report with Chairman Giuseppe Recchi (0800 GMT).

A2A

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).

SMRE

Investor presentation with CEO Samuele Mazzini (0930 GMT).

