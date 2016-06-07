The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy
in May (0800 GMT).
Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends seminar
(0900 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative
amounts to be auctioned on June 10.
COMPANIES
UNICREDIT
The Cariverona banking foundation, which owns 3.5 percent of
UniCredit, has asked the bank's board to decide quickly on the
appointment of a new chief executive, a source at the foundation
said on Monday.
BANCA GENERALI
The Italian asset manager said on Monday its total net
inflows were 433 million euros ($492 million) in May.
TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS
The Italian merchant bank said on Monday it would hold an
extraordinary shareholders' meeting on July 14 to approve
issuing new shares for up to 1.5 billion euros over the next
five years.
(*) IMA
Industria Macchine Automatiche said on Tuesday it had
completed a 92.75 million euro capital increase selling shares
equivalent to 4.67 percent of capital at 53 euros apiece.
MIRABELLO CARRARA (IPO-MIRAB.MI)
The high-end home linen company has decided to postpone its
bourse listing due to volatile market conditions, it said in a
statement on Monday. The group may consider an initial public
offering in the second half of the year.
(*) MOLMED
MolMed and Oxford BioMedica on Tuesday signed a new
non-exclusive licence agreement concerning lentiviral vector
technology and, considering recent expiration of relevant
patents, terminated the existing exclusive licence agreement on
retroviral patents.
(*) CTI BIOPHARMA
CTI BioPharma said long-term results from the pivotal Phase
3 PERSIST-1 trial evaluating pacritinib versus best available
therapy, excluding treatment with JAK2 inhibitors, in patients
with myelofibrosis showed the pacritinib treatment led to
durable reductions in spleen volume and symptom burden.
TELECOM ITALIA
Presents sustainability report with Chairman Giuseppe Recchi
(0800 GMT).
A2A
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).
SMRE
Investor presentation with CEO Samuele Mazzini (0930 GMT).
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................