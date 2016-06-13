The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said premiers should be limited to two terms in office, as he gears up for a referendum on constitutional reform that some fear could give excessive powers to the government and its leader.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January-March Italian region export data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

The Treasury offers up to 7 billion euros ($8 billion) over four bonds at auction.

COMPANIES

RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION

The publisher of Italy's top-selling newspaper Corriere della Sera rebuffed on Friday a takeover offer by rival Cairo Communication.

Italy's market watchdog Consob on Friday approved the prospectus of a takeover bid on RCS by private equity firm Investindustrial and a group of RCS investors that will run from June 20 to July 15.

Investindustrial and its consortium is prepared to accept a take up of just 30 percent of RCS Mediagroup capital plus in its bid as this would allow them to appoint the company's board, the offer's prospectus said.

Cairo's takeover bid on RCS MediaGroup shares starts on Monday, ends on July 8.

UNICREDIT, UBI BANCA

Adviser Egon Zehnder has drawn a tentative list of CEO candidates, including BofA-ML Italy head Marco Morelli, Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel, Credit Agricole's Cariparma unit CEO Alberto Maioli and CDP CEO Fabio Gallia, who has said he is committed to the state agency, Corriere della Sera reported.

The paper quoted sources close to the matter as saying that an outsider could be picked if there is no accord over one of three names to be submitted to the corporate governance committee -- in that case UBI CEO Victor Massiah could be a possible choice.

(*) Institutional investors who own around a fifth of the shares in UniCredit are pressing for sweeping governance changes, the Financial Times reported citing investors and bankers. They want to remove the chairman from the remuneration committee and cut the salaries of board members and top line management, the paper said.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The general contractor said on Friday it plans to issue a five-year bond worth 200 million euros tailored for institutional investors. The group has mandate Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs International, Natixis and UniCredit to

organise the roadshow.

BANCO POPOLARE

Asset manager Algebris Investments has bought rights to buy into Banco Popolare's share issue, CEO Davide Serra told Class-CNBC in an interview published by Milano Finanza on Saturday.

The bank's 1-billion euro share issue is going well but market conditions are very tough, Banco Popolare Chairman Carlo Fratta Pasini said on Friday.

VENETO BANCA

The bank's chairman told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday the climate among shareholders was not negative. He said he did not know if bank bail-out fund Atlante would acquire control of the bank after its capital hike but added "it seems to me a possibility that is far from being remote or disastrous". He said further down the road a tie-up with others was necessary providing it was not of a "colonial" nature.

ENEL

Chairwoman Patrizia Grieco told Corriere della Sera on Saturday it was "virtually impossible though technically possible" that institutional investors appointed a majority of members on the utility's board.

Fitch Ratings on Friday affirmed Enel's long term rating at 'BBB+' with a stable outlook.

ENI

Norway's Goliat offshore production facilities are currently producing about 80,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and will soon reach a peak production of about 100,00 bpd, Eni said on Friday after CEO Claudio Descalzi visited to plant.

TELECOM ITALIA

CK Hutchison Holdings and Vimpelcom have offered to divest a chunk of spectrum, more than 8,000 network sites and a roaming deal to a small rival in a bid to convince EU regulators to approve their planned Italian mobile merger.

The new CEO Flavio Cattaneo plans to appoint George Nazi, who joined Telecom Italia in February, as new technology chief after Roberto Opilio resigns joining a growing list of top managers who have recently left the group, Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday.

(*) IL SOLE 24 ORE

The publishing group has appointed Gabriele Del Torchio as new chief executive.

PIQUADRO

Board meeting on FY results.

IPOs

Italian Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle (SPAC) Space2 has submitted an offer to state-backed Fondo Strategico Italiano for Valvitalia with a view to an eventual listing the valves group, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

Trade ex-dividend: FNM-FERROVIE NORD MILANO of 0.014 euro per share; TECNOINVESTIMENTI of 0.08 euro per share.

