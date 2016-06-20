The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's centre-left Democratic Party was trounced by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement in local elections in Rome and Turin on Sunday, clouding his chances of winning a do-or-die referendum in October.

ECONOMY

Central banks are ready to intervene if Britain votes to leave the European Union (EU) at a referendum next week, ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco was quoted as saying on Saturday.

BANKS

Visco, who is also Bank of Italy governor, told La Repubblica newspaper banks had not been forced to pay into Atlante, an Italian state-backed bailout fund, which he said would have been more useful if it had been bigger.

"We didn't force the banks to create Atlante, the clue to that is in the size of the fund, which is big but not as big as it could have been and would have been useful if it had been."

UNICREDIT

UniCredit is set to name former industry minister Corrado Passera as chief executive officer next week, Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper reported on Sunday without citing sources.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan was quoted as saying in Brussels that he hoped shareholders would choose a new chief executive as soon as possible, several newspapers reported on Saturday. Padoan said the people he had heard mentioned as possible candidates seemed to have the skills for the job.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

Requests received so far to subscribe to the bank's cash call are worth about 3 million euros out of a total 1 billion-euro offer, ANSA newswire reported.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI

A judge has declared invalid loans the bank granted to its shareholders to buy its own shares, potentially increasing the number of legal complaints from shareholders, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

CARIGE

The lender said on Friday it will file a lawsuit against two of its former executives and managers at U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management over damages suffered following the sale of its insurance units.

UBI BANCA

The lender said it will present its 2019/2020 business plan on June 27

RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION

Italy's Cairo Communication sweetened its all-share take-over bid for RCS MediaGroup on Friday, offering 0.16 of its share for every RCS share, up 33 percent from the initial 0.12 it had offered in April. The new offer values RCS shares at 0.67 euros each.

International Media Holding starts takeover bid on RCS MediaGroup shares on Monday; ends on July 15.

Cairo Communication chairman Urbano Cairo has already contacted a potential partner who could help him restructure the publisher if he succeeds in taking it over, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

Il Sole said on Sunday Cairo could team up with a sovereign fund in his bid to take RCS over and merge it with his own group in the next 24 months.

Il Sole also said private equity firm Investindustrial and some RCS shareholders, who have launched a rival bid, will meet next week to discuss improving their offer, which they may raise to 0.8-0.85 euros per share.

La Repubblica said on Sunday that the plan to merge Cairo's company with RCS looked very unlikely. The paper said International Media Holding, headed by Investindustrial founder Andrea Bonomi, could take a 30 percent stake in the publisher, giving it the power to block any major changes.

FINCANTIERI, LEONARDO-FINMECCANICA

Italian companies have signed deals worth more than 1 billion euros with Russian firms at an economic forum in St. Petersburg.

Italian defence company Leonardo said on Friday it signed an agreement with Rosneft's RN-Aircraft for the sale of 20 commercial AgustaWestland helicopters.

ENEL

Enel and F2i are interested in buying Italian solar energy assets owned by U.S.-based First Reserve, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

COMPANIES

Bourse revises FTSEMIB index : Recordati enters in place of Anima Holding.

SNAM

The natural gas group will spin off and list its Italgas unit by the end of the year, keeping a 10 percent stake, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Snam is due to present an updated business plan in London on June 29.

PRIVATISATION

(*) CASSA DEPOSITI E PRESTITI

A plan to sell a a stake in state financing agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is among options Italy's Treasury is looking at in an effort to meet its privatisation revenue goal, CorrierEconomia reported on Monday.

FERROVIE DELLO STATO (IPO-FERRO.MI)

The chief executive of state-owned Ferrovie dello Stato, which the government plans to privatise, was quoted in an interview on Sunday saying the company had earned 423 million euros from the sale of shop leasing unit Grandi Stazioni Retail.

Chief Executive Renato Mazzoncini told La Repubblica that Ferrovie would conclude a 4.5 billion euro tender to buy new trains within the next few weeks. He said it will also bid for ATAC, the company that runs Rome's public transport, in a tender process he said should be launched by the end of 2019.

He said suggestions for the company's scheduled initial public offering will be included in an industrial plan to be presented in September, without giving details.

In a drive to grow abroad, the company hopes to buy into the Greek state railways, Mazzoncini said, adding it has also offered its services to Iran and is exploring the Indian market.

UBI BANCA, UNICREDIT, MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The three Italian banks are considering a sale of their payments processing operations following in the footsteps of Intesa Sanpaolo which last month signed a deal to sell its payments units Setefi, la Repubblica Affari&Finanza reported on Monday.

(*) SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The Italian luxury goods group will focus on boosting profits this year to combat lower growth in the luxury industry as a whole, its outgoing chief executive said on Sunday.

(*) ANSALDO STS, FINMECCANICA

The Italian train signalling company said on Monday it would repay Zarubezhstroytechnology (ZST) an advance payment of 29 million euros after arbitrators rejected the Ansaldo-Selex joint-venture's claims over the contract for the Sirth - Benghazi line in Libya. Ansaldo said it was considering possible legal action against the decision.

LVENTURE GROUP

Starts capital increase; ends on July 7.

PRIMI SUI MOTORI

Starts offer of convertible bonds "PSM 2015-2021"; ends on July 7.

STEFANEL

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

Trade ex-dividend: A2A of 0.041 euro per ordinary share; ACEA of 0.50 euro per share; ALBA of 0.25 euro per share; ALERION CLEAN POWER of 0.045 euro per ordinary share; ENEL of 0.16 euro per share; EXOR of 0.35 euro per ordinary share; HERA of 0.09 euro per share; IREN of 0.055 euro per share; POSTE ITALIANE of 0.34 euro per share; STMICROELECTRONICS of 0.06 U.S. dollars per ordinary share as quarterly dividend; TELECOM ITALIA of 0.0275 euro per saving share; TERNA of 0.13 euro per share as final dividend (interim dividend of 0.07 euro per share on Nov. 23, 2015).

