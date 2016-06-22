The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTPei and CTZ bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 27.

COMPANIES

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI

Italy's new bank rescue fund Atlante is preparing a sale process for one of the country's most troubled lenders that could start within weeks, sources said, hoping to defy tough market conditions and help stabilise the euro zone's fourth-largest banking system.

* VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

The bank's IPO is set to flop after only 1 percent of shareholders and very few institutional investors bought into its 1 billion euros share sale, Corriere della Sera said on Wednesday. As a consequence, the Atlante bailout fund will take a 99 percent stake in the bank, it said.

The share sale to current shareholders ends on Wednesday.

* BANCO POPOLARE

The 1 billion euro capital increase, which ends on Wednesday, is likely to have been fully subscribed, Corriere della Sera said. Some 35 percent of the share issue has been bought by retail shareholders, it said.

* ENEL

Enel has put up for sale its factoring business, and the process is expected to be completed after the summer, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The group's advisers have received non-binding offers, including from 4-5 banks and some private equity funds.

* GENERALI, UNICREDIT

Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone aims to gradually raise his stake in the insurer to around 5 percent, and could also increase his holding in UniCredit, according to La Stampa. The businessman would not be in favour of UniCredit selling its most prized assets, it said.

* UBI

The group's new business plan to 2020 envisages the closure of 290 branches with 2,000 voluntary redundancies and 700 new hires, Il Messaggero said. The plan sees the creation of a single bank through the buy out of minorities by April 2017 and a shareholder structure that will see the presence of 2 banking foundations with more than 9 percent, it said. The plan has 600 million euros of investments. * LEONARDO FINMECCANICA

The group is ready to buy or exchange businesses and is eager to expand its helicopters and defence electronics divisions, the CEO told FT. He also said a British vote to quit the EU would pose a real threat to Leonardo and the country's entire defence industry.

* MEDIASET

Fininvest, the holding company of Silvio Berlusconi, has resumed talks with a Chinese consortium to sell it an immediate 71 percent of its soccer club AC Milan with a view to reaching an agreement by 30 June, MF said. The deal values the club at 750 million euros and foresees an immediate capital increase of 100 million euros to help buy players, it said.

AUTOGRILL

The group said its US unit HMSHost had agreed to buy 16 sales points in U.S. airports at Las Vegas and Los Angeles with 2015 revenues of about $40 million.

ITALMOBILIARE

The company said it would underwrite a reserved capital increase at HeidelbergCement for a 5.3 percent stake in the German group.

