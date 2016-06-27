The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi meets French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin to discuss Europe's policies after the vote by British citizens to leave the European Union.

ECONOMY

Italy's Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Saturday that Britain's decision to leave the EU could lead to the Italian economy growing less than initially forecast, with a negative impact on public finances.

Fund manager association Assogestioni expected to release May fund flows data.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 30.

Treasury offers at auction between 500 million and 750 million euros of a 15-year BTPei.

COMPANIES

ITALY BANKS (*) The Italian government is prepared to inject 40 billion euros in the banking system and it is negotiating such an plan with the European Commission, Il Fatto quotidiano reported on Monday. (*) Italy has prepared a contingency plan to boost liquidity of domestic banks if risk aversion on financial market hits the sector again this week, Corriere della Sera reported on Monday citing government top official Claudio De Vincenti. Corriere added Rome could take a stake in some lenders if needed. (*) According to la Repubblica, the government is ready to use state funds to help weaker banks, such as Monte dei Paschi di Siena, if stocks in the sector continue to fall on Monday.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will discuss a possible state intervention to support domestic banks at a meeting with German and French counterparts in Berlin on Monday, la Repubblisa said on Monday, adding lenders would need 15-20 billion euros to boost their capital base.

Banking rescue fund Atlante could use the liquidity of a public company called Societa per la Gestione di Attivita (SGA) for its first bad loan deal, expected for mid-July and worth about 2 billion euros, daily la Repubblica reported on Saturday. Government is examining options so that a solution doesn't classify as state aid, the report added.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

The European Central Bank has approved the adoption by the bank of internal models for the measurement of capital requirements for credit risk, BPER said on Monday.

(*) LEONARDO-FINMECCANICA, YOOX NET A PORTER

The two companies have the highest exposure to Great Britain, la Repubblica said on Monday, adding also Technogym and Moleskine generate more than 9 percent of their revenues in Britain.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The board of the group, which publishes Italy's top-selling daily Corriere della Sera, said on Friday an improved takeover offer by Cairo Communication was "inadequate".

The battle for the control of the influential publisher heated up on Friday as private equity Investindustrial and a group of RCS shareholders made a higher offer aimed at further challenging rival bidder Cairo Communication. The consortium, which includes investment bank Mediobanca, said it would offer 0.80 euro for each RCS share in its cash bid, up from its previous offer of 0.70 euro per share.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

Italy's stock exchange said on Friday a recently created bank bailout fund will take over mid-tier lender Veneto Banca after its 1 billion euro initial public offering flopped.

ENEL, METROWEB

Fibre optic group Metroweb will be managed through a newco equally controlled by utility company Enel and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and which will be created by the end of July, il Messaggero reported on Sunday. The term for the exclusive talks between Enel and Metroweb for a tie-up with unit Enel Open Fibre, due to expire on July 3, is expected to be extended, it reported.

(*) BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Banco Popolare is focused on implementing a merger with Banca Popolare di Milano and it is not looking at a possible tie-up with Veneto Banca or Banca Popolare di Vicenza, its CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti told Corriere della Sera on Monday.

(*) POSTE ITALIANE

The insurance unit of Poste Italiane could invest in a turnaround fund set up by Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to shore up debt-laden companies, Corriere della Sera reported.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI

The new board of the regional lender will be appointed on July 7 and will examine a request to seek damages from the bank's former executives for their bad management policies, Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

The insurer confirmed that it does not have major operations in Britain, it has no unhedged and unmatched sterling exposure and the asset portfolio has been underweight equities in 2016, a group spokesman said on Friday.

PIRELLI

Vice-president and Chief Executive Marco Tronchetti Provera is not worried about the effects of the Brexit vote on the tyre maker as the UK weighs 3 per cent on its revenues, he said on Sunday in an interview to daily la Stampa.

PLT ENERGIA

Trades ex-dividend of 0.077 euro per ordinary share.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................