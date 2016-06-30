The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases June flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT) and May producer prices data (1000 GMT).

Reuters releases May asset allocation poll (1100 GMT).

Government holds meeting with trade unions.

Energy Authority AEEGSI releases energy and gas fees effective from July 1, 2016.

DEBT

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

(*) ITALIAN BANKS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday he believed a bank rescue fund Italy set up with private investors earlier this year can be capitalised further.

A new capital injection for at least 5 billion euro could be used to buy the bad loans weighing on the banking balance sheets, Corriere della Sera on Thursday. La Repubblica said the fund may need 4-5 billion euros. Papers said 500 million euros would come from the SGA company that is now owned by the treasury and CDP could also invest another 500 million euros.

Italy could create a specific public company with the aim of strengthening the country's banks, il Messagero reports. The reports adds that the government is studying a vehicle that could be used to recapitalise national lenders in case of market adversity, citing Unicredit, Banca Carige and Monte dei Paschi di Siena as the banks that could need to tap the market soon for new funds.

UNICREDIT

Italy's biggest lender, UniCredit CRDI.MI, is speeding up its search for a new chief, under pressure from Italian authorities who fear it is being singled out for a speculative attack in a post-Brexit sell-off of bank shares, sources said on Wednesday. (*) One source familiar with the matter said a decision could be made by its nominations committee on Thursday and that Frenchman Jean-Pierre Mustier, a former investment banking boss at Societe Generale and UniCredit, was a front-runner for the job.

Along with Mustier, Monte dei Paschi chief executive Fabrizio Viola and Deutsche Bank Chief Country officer for Italy Flavio Valeri are both being considered for the top Unicredit job, la Repubblica reports.

Il Sole 24 ore said besides Mustier, UniCredit investment banking boss Gianni Franco Papa would aslo certainly be in the shortlist of candidates. A third name in the shortlist could be internal candidate Carlo Vivaldi, former Intesa SanPaolo chief Corrado Passera, Unipol head Carlo Cimbri and Intesa SanPaolo's Gaetano Micciche'.

UniCredit's nominations committee meets on Thursday.

BANCA CARIGE

The lender pledged on Wednesday to more than halve its 3.5 billion euro ($3.9 billion) bad loan portfolio by the end of next year, acknowledging the move would dent its capital base.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

Veneto Banca said on Wednesday Atlante fund would subscribe a cash call for 98.86 percent, after the conclusion of a withdrawal period for retail investors. (*) The banking fund will hold 97.64 per cent of the regional bank, the fund said on Thursday.

ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI

The Italian air traffic controller is set to delay its listing by at least a few days and possibly by several weeks after Britain's vote to leave the European Union unsettled markets, three sources said.

(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP

The national communications authority is set to give its green light to an all-share bid for the Milan-based publisher by rival Cairo Communication, il Sole 24Ore reported. The offer would respect the competition rules regarding market concentration, the report added.

TISCALI

The group has signed senior debt refinancing of total 88 million euros ($97.76 million) with Banca Intesa Sanpaolo and Banca Popolare di Milano.

INTEK GROUP

The group approves project of merger by incorporation of FEB - Ernesto Breda SpA in Intek.

