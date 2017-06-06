The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
POLITICS
Italy's Constitutional Affairs Committee on Monday signed
off on a new electoral law after the main parties reached a deal
which could pave the way to a national election in the autumn.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy
in May (0800 GMT).
Milan, S&P Global Ratings holds "2017 Italy Bank & Sovereign
Event" (0630 GMT).
COMPANIES
VENETO BANCA
Veneto Banca said it had authorised Banca Intermobiliare di
Investimenti e Gestioni (BIM) to grant Banca Zarattini & Co a
30-day exclusive to discuss the sale of BIM Swiss
unit.
CNH INDUSTRIAL
CNH Industrial NV said it intended to renew a share buyback
programme involving the repurchase from time to time of up to
$300 million of common shares.
GO INTERNET
The company reported 40,064 clients in both 4G wirelesss and
FTTH segments as of May 31, up 16 percent versus same period
2016.
HERA
Chairman Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano and CEO Stefano Venier
attends conference on "Creativeness and Innovation" in Bologna
(0715 GMT).
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................