POLITICS

Italian Interior Minister Angelino Alfano meets the United Nations special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura in Rome (0930 GMT).

Milan, "Energy Conference" starts, ends on June 10. Expected attendees include AEEGSI President Guido Bortoni, Sorgenia CEO Gianfilippo Mancini, Iren CEO Massimiliano Bianco, former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, state lender agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti CEO Fabio Gallia (0800 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases April retail trade data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 12.

Treasury expected to launch new BTP bonds due March 2048.

COMPANIES (*) SNAM

The Italian gas grid company is in pole position to buy a minority stake in Rovigo LNG terminal and a gas pipeline between Cavarzere and Minerbio from French energy company Edison, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) ENEL

Enel broadband unit OpEn Fiber is organising a 6.5 billion euro project financing with state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to develop the ultrafast telecom network in the country, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

ITALIAN BANKS

The collapse of two regional banks in Italy's Veneto region would trigger a systemic crisis that risked dragging down the whole domestic economy, Economy Undersecretary Pierpaolo Baretta said on Tuesday.

The potential failure of two Italian regional banks could impact both the country's economy and its government bonds, the Chief Executive of Intesa Sanpaolo said on Tuesday. (*) Instead of resolution or precautionary recapitalisation, there is a third possible option for the two Veneto banks: an orderly wind-down, Il Corriere reported.

(*) ALITALIA, LUFTHANSA, RYANAIR

EASYJET, DELTA

Low-cost carriers including Ryanair and easyJet have presented non-binding bids for Italy's Alitalia, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding big airlines such as Lufthansa, Delta and Ethiad have tabled offers.

The European Commission will likely present on Thursday new guidelines for rules capping non-EU ownership of European carrier at 49 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore and Il Corriere della Sera said.

Lufthansa is interested only in Alitalia's airplanes, while Ryanair is looking at some routes, Il Corriere della Sera reported.

(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI

The due diligence Dobank-Italfondiario and Fonspa are carrying out on the 29 billion euro bad loan portfolio Monte dei Paschi is seeking to sell started a few days ago and will last 3-4 weeks, MF said.

(*) BPER

A deal to buy the 40 percent of asset manager Arca held by two Veneto banks is close at hand, MF said. BPER will buy the stake with Popolare di Sondrio, it said.

INTESA SANPAOLO, BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina said on Tuesday the bank is not interested in buying Banca Intermobiliare.

MEDIASET

The board of directors has decided to ask the next shareholder meeting to renew the authorisation for the purchase and the disposal of treasury shares, the broadcaster said on Tuesday. It added that, if shareholders approve the purchase of the group's shares with the support of minority investors, the treasury shares purchased will be included in the calculation of the share capital.

UBI BANCA

The management board of the bank has started the exercise of the mandate to increase the bank's share capital by up to 400 million euros, UBI Banca said on Tuesday.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE, BENI STABILI

The Italian bank said on Tuesday it signed an agreement with real estate group Beni Stabili to sell and lease back its real estate portfolio. The bank will book a capital gain of around 70 million euros from the deal.

DATALOGIC

Datalogic said it signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of 100 percent of the share capital of Germany's Soredi Touch Systems GMBH.

