The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases June flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT) and
May-Q1 producer prices data (1000 GMT).
ECB Supervisory board member Ignazio Angeloni speaks before
Senate Finance Committee (1230 GMT).
DEBT
Italy's Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer up to 8.0
billion euros over 3 bonds at auction on June 30.
Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at
0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
(*) INTESA SANPAOLO
The lender has made 5 billion euros available for any
funding needs deriving from the Veneto banks deal, Chairman Gian
Maria Gros-Pietro told Il Messaggero in an interview, adding
that the operation will not slow down the bank's performance.
Gros-Pietro also said that once the situation of the Veneto
banks and Monte dei Paschi di Siena are resolved, there are "no
comparable problems" in the Italian banking sector.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank is close to reaching a final deal with an Italian
bank bailout fund on the sale of its bad loan portfolio, a key
plank of its rescue plan, three sources close to the matter said
on Tuesday.
A deadline for exclusive negotiations over bad loans sale
expires on Wednesday.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Standard & Poor's has affirmed its 'BBB-/A-3' long- and
short-term credit ratings on the bank, with a stable outlook,
after a deal which sees Intesa Sanpaolo acquiring two Veneto
lenders' good assets for a token price, it said on Tuesday.
UBI
The bank said the take up of its 400-million euro capital
increase stood at 99.31 percent at the close of the offer.
(*) BANCA CARIGE
The lender plans to finalise by the end of next week the
sale of 938 million euros of bad loans at 31 percent of their
nominal value through a securitisation scheme that will tap a
state guarantee scheme, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
(*) MEDIASET
France's Vivendi has not deposited it shares to
take part in the Italian broadcaster's annual shareholders'
meeting on Wednesday, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding that the
French group had until 0800 GMT to do so.
Annual general meeting (0800 GMT)
EDISON
Inauguration of new hydroelectric power plant with CEO Marc
Benayoun in Pizzighettone (0800 GMT).
IL SOLE 24 ORE
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0830 GMT).
STEFANEL
Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).
(*) IPO
Italian tyremaker Pirelli will list on the Milan stock
exchange on October 4, both La Stampa and Il Sole 24 Ore
reported, adding the group aims to float 30 percent of its
shares.
