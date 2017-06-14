The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

(*) ATLANTIA

The 16 billion euro bank financing to be used for the bid on Spain's Abertis will be signed on Wednesday with the four banks Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, Credit Suisse and BNP Paribas, MF said, adding the bid prospectus would also be filed on Wednesday.

IPOs (IPO-DOBA.MI)

Italian bad loan manger doBank said on Wednesday it had filed for a bourse listing in Milan and expected to complete the transaction by the end of July.

UBI BANCA

Supervisory Board Chairman Andrea Moltrasio said he would take into consideration a possible proposal from Italy Treasury over Veneto banks should one materialise.

POPOLARE DI VICENZA, VENETO BANCA

Italy is close to agreeing with the European Commission a deal to rescue ailing regional banks Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca while limiting losses for investors, the country's economy minister said on Tuesday.

Veneto Banca's board meets on Wednesday

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

CEO Philippe Donnet told la Repubblica on Wednesday the insurer did not plan to contribute to a state bailout of the Veneto lenders.

BANCA CARIGE

The lender appointed interim top managers on Tuesday and pledged to answer a European Central Bank's request for clarification on governance and capital after a spat with the top shareholder prompted its CEO and CFO to quit.

The bank will hold a board meeting on June 21 to ready the answer it must submit to the ECB by June 23, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding Carige was carrying out further assessments on the value of its bad loans.

The paper said former UniCredit senior executive Marina Natale was in pole position for the CEO position.

Several newspapers reported that the size of Carige's planned capital increase could rise above the 450 million euro envisaged at present to 600 million euros. La Repubblica said it may even get to 800 million euros.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

West Virginia University researchers found FCA vehicles with diesel engines produced significant emissions discrepancies between the road and the lab resembling earlier conclusions they reached with Volkswagen, Wall Street Journal said citing a report on the researcher's findings.

Fiat Chrysler disputed the findings, saying in a statement it had asked research centre to discuss its methodology and data but the centre had been unwilling to discuss the report. "... this testing appears to have been commissioned by a plaintiffs’ law firm for purposes of litigation," Fiat said.

BANCO BPM

The bank said it had approved the sale of secured bad loan portfolio with a gross total nominal value of 693 million euro to a special purpose vehicle of asset manager Algebris.

The bank said on Wednesday it had accepted 123.14 million euros in a buyback of retail bonds.

TELECOM ITALIA

New Chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine will meet with the head of Italian telecoms watchdog AGCOM on Wednesday ahead of June 18 deadline for Vivendi to tell AGCOM how it plans to address its dominant position in Italy's telecoms market, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

AMPLIFON, TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS:

The company said top shareholder Ampliter had sold a 2.43 percent stake at 12 euros a share, raising a total of 66 million euros, while Tamburi had sold a 1.55 percent Amplifon stake at the same price. As part of the deal, Tamburi will invest 50 million euros in Ampliter.

ITALMOBILILARE

Italmobiliare said a letter of intent to buy 40 percent of the Tecnica group with an investment of 60 million euros.

DMAIL GROUP

The Italian bourse said it will not be possible to place orders in Dmail shares on Wednesday and until further communication without a price limit.

FERROVIE DELLO STATO (IPO-FERRO.MI)

Italian roadshow in Milan.

CEO Renato Mazzoncini attends conference on new mobility in Rome (0700 GMT).

