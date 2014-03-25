The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
The International Monetary Fund is likely to confirm that
Italy's economy will grow around 0.6 percent this year and 1.1
percent in 2015 when it issues new forecasts next month, a
source close to the matter said on Monday.
Assogestioni releases February fund flows data.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BTPs, with relative amounts to be
auctioned on March 28.
COMPANIES
LUXOTTICA, GOOGLE
Ray-Ban sunglasses maker Luxottica said on Monday it had
sealed a strategic partnership with Google Inc over its Glass
eyewear that could pave the way for a new market in smart
glasses.
UNICREDIT
The bank said on Monday Standard and Poor's had confirmed
its long-term BBB rating. UniCredit said the rating agency saw
the impact of the bank's full-year 14-billion euro loss on the
capital position as manageable and said that the increased
provisioning had strengthened the balance sheet.
ENI
Libya has shut the El Feel oilfield because the pipeline to
Mellitah port has been closed, state-run National Oil Corp (NOC)
said on Monday.
* The European Union faces a potential threat to its energy
supply with countries such as Austria, Polonia and Bulgaria
heavily dependent on Russian gas, the CEO of the Italian oil and
gas group was quoted as saying in daily Corriere della Sera.
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI
U.S. mutual fund company Vanguard has bought part of a 12
percent stake in the Tuscan lender sold last week by Monte dei
Paschi top shareholder, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
FINMECCANICA
Italian police arrested two former executives at
state-controlled industrial group Finmeccanica SpA on Monday in
an investigation relating to a waste tracking system project.
* ANSALDO STS, SALINI IMPREGILO
The two Italian companies are in pole position in the race
to build the underground of Lima, daily MF reported, adding the
contract is worth $5 billion.
TERNA
The Italian power grid operator presents its new business
plan on Tuesday along with 2013 results.
FIAT
Ferrari said on Monday Luca Cordero di Montezemolo has been
reappointed as chairman and Amedeo Felisa as chief executive of
the luxury Italian sports car maker.
GENERALI
Generali CEO Mario Greco was rewarded with around 3.5
million euros before taxes in his first full year at the helm of
Italy's biggest insurer by market capitalisation, the company's
remuneration report showed.
CREDITO VALTELLINESE
The bank said on Monday it would transfer part of its
leasing business to Alba Leasing as payment for a capital
increase that gives it 8.05 percent of the leasing company.
Italy's Equita has advised Alba Leasing in the deal that
will transfer a business worth 435 million euros in leasing
contracts.
RISANAMENTO
The group said it had delayed convening its board for 2013
results given that completion of a deal to sell French assets to
Chelsfield/The Olayan Group would have a significant impact on
its results. It said Chelsfield had said it was ready to extend
completion of the deal but not beyond April 4.
SAVE
Venice and Verona airport operators Save and Catullo signed
a deal to integrate the two airports.
ACEA
The utililty, controlled by the city of Rome, said on Monday
it had called a shareholders meeting on June 5. In drawing up
the agenda of the AGM the board will take account of the request
by the Rome mayor to reduce the number of board members, it said
Milan, start of two-day "Star Event" organised by Milan
Stock Exchange.
Board meetings on FY results: BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
, BEGHELLI, BIALETTI, CAPE LIVE
, EUKEDOS, IMMSI, IMSI.MI>, IMVEST,
MEDIASET (1500 GMT) followed by conference call (1700 GMT),
MONDO TV, SOFTEC, TERNA (0930 GMT)
followed by conference call (1100 GMT).
