POLITICS
The government meets over crucial constitutional reforms.
ECONOMY
Italy will cut its economic growth outlook to 0.8 or 0.9
percent from 1.1 percent when it publishes a new set of
forecasts next month, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said late on
Friday.
ISTAT releases March flash inflation data at 0900 GMT.
Reuters releases March asset allocation at 1100 GMT.
COMPANIES
BANCO POPOLARE
The Italian bank has re-appointed its top management for
another three years ahead of a 1.5 billion-euro ($2 billion)
share issue that starts on Monday.
Citing sources in the consortium guaranteeing the capital
increase, Il Messaggero said on Sunday international investors
had offered to buy 300 million euros worth of the new shares.
Il Sole 24 Ore also on Sunday said Banco Popolare's retail
clients were expected to cover around 35 percent of the rights
issue, with small investors in general accounting for about half
of the total.
Corriere della Sera on Sunday quoted CEO Pier Francesco
Saviotti as saying purchases by U.S. investors were behind the
stock's 7 percent price rise on Friday.
UNICREDIT
Italy's top bank could raise more than 1 billion euros form
the sale of its impaired loan manager, Il Messagero wrote on
Sunday. The paper said Fortress and Blackstone
were strongly interested. Non-binding offers for all of
UniCredit Credit Management Bank or a majority stake must be
submitted to adviser UBS by April 3, the paper said citing a
document sent to potential bidders. A short-list will be drawn
up over the following month. UniCredit is likely to keep a 10
percent stake in the unit.
GENERALI
The insurer's Global Corporate & Commercial unit has sealed
an accord with Japan's Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance which allows it
to provide a full-range of non-life insurance services to its
corporate clients in south-east Asia, Australia and New Zealand,
Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.
UTILITIES
Italy's energy authority said on Friday it would cut
electricity tariffs by 1.1 percent and gas ones by 3.8 percent
from April 1.
MONCLER
The Italian quilted jacket maker said on Friday it would pay
a dividend of 0.10 of a euro per share out of its 2013 results
for an overall amount of 25 million euros ($34 million).
INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT, BNL-BNP PARIBAS
, MEDIASET
The three banks have lent the broadcaster the 700 million
euros it used to buy broadcasting rights for the Champions
League football matches for 2015-2018, Il Sole 24 Ore said on
Sunday in an unsourced report. Mediaset now needs about 1
billion euros to buy Series A rights and may have to bring in an
investor in its pay-tv business to finance the purchase, the
paper said.
TELECOM ITALIA
Giuseppe Recchi, the front-runner to become chairman of
Telecom Italia TLIT.MI, said Italy's largest telecoms group by
market value must act as a true public company and as chairman
he would represent all shareholders equally.
ENI
Knight Vinke Asset Management sold its nearly 1 percent of
the oil and gas group last week because of concerns over how ENI
will choose its next chief executive, the head of the U.S-based
activist investor said on Friday.
ENI, ENEL, FINMECCANICA
Italy said on Friday it will back cuts of at least 25 percent
to top managers' salaries at oil producer Eni, utility Enel and
defence contractor Finmeccanica at coming shareholders'
meetings.
FINMECCANICA, SALINI IMPREGILO
A consortium led by Finmeccanica and ACS won a
contract for a $5.7 billion subway line in Lima after
competitors unexpectedly dropped out of the contest last week,
Peru's state investment agency said on Friday.
COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE
CIR's energy unit Sorgenia has been able to avoid running
out of cash at the end of March as previously indicated and is
seeking a new meeting as early as next week with its banking
creditors, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday without citing
sources.
ANIMA HOLDING
The asset management company's initial public offering
starts. CEO Marco Carreri holds news conference to present
listing.
FIAT
Annual general meeting.
Lorenzo Ramaciotti, head of the car maker's style centre
told Corriere della Sera on Sunday the new Alfa Romeo models
would target high-end customers but will not compete with the 4C
model. He also said the Viaggio model was being built for the
Chinese market.
BANCA POPOLARE ETRURIA E LAZIO
The small lender said on Sunday it would publish on Monday
full-year results.
Board meetings on FY results; AMBROMOBILIARE,
EUKEDOS, FERROVIE NORD MILANO, GALA
, MC-LINK, ROSETTI MARINO.
