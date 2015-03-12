The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Cabinet meeting (1630 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases regional export data from January to December 2014 (0900 GMT).

TREASURY

Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros 9th tranche 3-year BTP bonds due Jan. 15, 2018, 0.75 percent coupon; 2.5-3.0 billion euros 3rd tranche 7-year BTP bonds due April 15, 2022, 1.35 percent coupon; 1.25-1.75 billion euros 2nd tranche 30-year BTP bonds due Sept. 1, 2046, 3.25 percent coupon. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

GENERALI

Italy's biggest insurer lifted its dividend on Thursday even as it reported a 12.5 percent fall in net profit due to one-off charges.

Conference call at 1100 GMT.

SNAM RETE GAS

The gas transport group said on Thursday its net profit in 2014 rose 31 percent thanks mainly to lower income taxes.

Snam also said it would invest 5.1 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in 2015-2018 to make the Italian network more flexible and help integrate European networks.

Presentation at 1400 GMT and news conference at the end.

* SAIPEM, ENI

Stefano Cao, former director general of Eni's exploration and production division, is in pole position to become the new CEO of Saipem, Corriere della Sera wrote on Thursday.

ITALIAN BANKS

Italian banking foundations will not be able to invest more than a third of their assets in a single lender, take on debts or enter derivative trades, the treasury said on Wednesday.

Italy is struggling to devise plans to help its banks offload bad loans without triggering tougher European Union rules on state aid, sources close to the matter said.

WORLD DUTY FREE

The Italian travel retailer reported on Wednesday a 19.5 percent rise in sales in the first eight weeks of 2015 after a 15.8 percent increase in 2014 to meet its own target of 2.4 billion euros ($2.5 billion). * According to a report in Il Sole 24 Ore, sovereign fund Qatar Holding is in talks to join forces with one of the three main bidders for WDF - Swiss group Dufry, South Korea's Lotte and China's Sunrise Duty Free.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The Italian publisher said on Wednesday its full-year net loss halved to 110.8 million euros ($117 million) in 2014 from 218.5 million the previous year, helped by higher margins across its businesses.

FINMECCANICA

Airbus Helicopters is in the final stages of talks that could land it a contract worth at least $3 billion for the development and production of military and civil helicopters in South Korea, French media said on Wednesday.

The Airbus Group division is sole in the running in talks with the main South Korean procurement consortium, after other contenders, including AgustaWestland of the Finmeccanica, were ditched.

AUTOGRILL

Board meetings on FY results, followed by analysts presentation (1500 GMT).

ENEL GREEN POWER

Board meetings on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 4) followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

ENI

Board meetings on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 17), press release on March 13.

ERG

Releases FY results (0630 GMT), followed by conference call (1000 GMT)

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Board meetings on FY results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

UNICREDIT

Board meetings on FY results, (preliminary on Feb. 11).

I GRANDI VIAGGI, SESA, AEROPORTO DI FIRENZE, ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE, AZIMUT HOLDING, BANCA FINNAT, BANCA PROFILO , BIESSE, BOLZONI, CAD IT, DADA, DEA CAPITAL, EXPRIVIA, FALCK RENEWABLES, GEFRAN, KI GROUP, MARR , NICE, RAI WAY, SEAT PAGINE GIALLE , SERVIZI ITALIA, TESMEC, ISAGRO , CTI BIOPHARMA , TOD'S.

Board meeting on results.

MITTEL

Annual general meeting (1530 GMT).

