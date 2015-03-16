The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

European policymakers warned on Saturday against excessive optimism following the launch of the European Central Bank's bond buying programme, with Governing Council member Ignazio Visco saying interest rates could not remain near zero forever.

Italy's economy is expected to expand by between 0.5 and 1 percent this year and by more than 1.5 percent the next, Bank of Italy's Visco said on Saturday citing staff projections.

Italy's government is set to revise its official growth forecast for this year to 0.8 percent from 0.6 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday citing no sources. The deficit is seen at 2.6 percent of gross domestic product.

* DEBT

The Italian Treasury may save between 3-4 billion euros in costs for servicing its public debt thanks to quantitative easing measures from the European Central Bank, according to estimates published in Corriere della Sera.

COMPANIES

* BANKS/BAD LOANS

The government's plan to create a veihcle to help domestic banks offload their bad loans will likely be shelved, daily Corriere della Sera reported on Monday in an unsourced report. One alternative the Italian government is considering is a reform of lengthy bailout rules, the paper said.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Alessandro Profumo wants to step down as chairman of Monte dei Paschi di Siena once the troubled Italian bank has completed its 3 billion-euro ($3 billion) share sale, according to Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

Asked to comment on the report, Profumo told Reuters the issue would be discussed later this week, once the Monte dei Paschi foundation, a key shareholder, has approved a list of nominees for the renewal of the bank's board.

ENI

The Italian oil major signed heads of agreement with the Egypt worth $5 billion over 4-5 years, the oil minister and the company said on Saturday at a weekend investment summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian phone company said on Friday its tower unit Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (Inwit) had filed with the Italian market regulator to list its shares on the Milan bourse.

BANCA CARIGE

Chairman Cesare Castelbarco Albani said on Saturday the Genoa-based bank expected to receive this week an answer from the European Central Bank on whether its plan to fill a capital shortfall through a cash call and asset sales is adequate. The board will decide on the size of the share sale, currently slated at 700 million euros, once it receives the ECB's letter, he reiterated.

POPOLARE ETRURIA

Business man Micky Arison, the chairman of Carnival Corporation, is trying to take over the bank that was put under special administration, La Stampa said on Saturday.

UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO

KKR has bought the credits the two banks had towards Verona-based firms Ferroli and Riello, ahead of the creation of a vehicle to manage some of their restructured loans as part of a joint project with the U.S. fund, Il Messaggero reported on Sunday without citing sources.

UNICREDIT

The bank's main shareholders are close to agreeing on a joint list of board nominees that would see shareholders reappoint CEO Federico Ghizzoni and Chairman Giuseppe Vita at a May 13 meeting, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday without quoting sources. The paper quoted Luca di Montezemolo, a representative of UniCredit top shareholder Aabar, as saying there were no tensions among shareholders and they would present a single list of board candidates.

PRYSMIAN, PIRELLI, MEDIASET, RAI WAY, SALVATORE FERRAGAMO, INTESA SANPAOLO , UBI BANCA

Credit Suisse Italy head Federico Imbert told Il Messaggero on Sunday he expected Italy's stock market to offer investors good opportunities over the next two years. He mentioned in particular Pirelli, Prysmian, Mediaset, Rai Way, Ferragamo, UBI and Intesa.

SAFILO GROUP

The eyewear group presents its "Strategic Plan Safilo 2020" to analysts. * The company said it expects net sales growth of 6 percent year-on-year between, reaching 1.6-1.7 billion euros in 2020. It also expects to double EBITDA between 2014-2020.

POSTE ITALIANE

Italy's postal services, which the government wants to privatise, could be worth 6-11 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore and Il Messaggero said on Saturday quoting sources close to the matter. The initial public offering of Poste Italiane will likely take place in November, Il Sole said.

Poste Italiane Chief Executive Francesco Caio does not see the company investing in Italy's rollout of ultra broadband network, La Repubblica reported him in an interview as saying.

UTILITIES

French waste and water group Suez Environnement, a shareholder in Rome-based utility Acea, would be happy to play a role in a possible consolidation process of Italian public utilities, CEO Jean-Louis Chaussade was quoted as saying in Sunday's Corriere della Sera.

FININVEST, AC MILAN

Fininvest, the holding company of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's family, has sent a teaser to a dozen investors, based mainly in Asia and the States, who could be interested in buying a stake in the Milanese football team.

The following companies hold board meetings on FY resulst:

ASCOPIAVE, DELCLIMA, ESPRINET,

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE, IMMSI, SORIN , TERNIENERGIA

