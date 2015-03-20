The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Italy's Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi said he would step down on Friday after his ministry was embroiled in a corruption inquiry involving billions of euros in public works contracts.

COMPANIES * PIRELLI

China National Chemical Corporation is set to launch a bid on Pirelli to become a majority shareholder through its Aeolus Tyre unit, several papers said. The deal, which involves delisting Pirelli and spinning off its truck tyre business, is in an advanced stage and could be announced Friday or in coming days, they said. Il Messaggero said after the operation Aeolus will have 51 percent of the new group.

On Friday Korea's Hankook Tire and Japan's Yokohama Rubber denied they were in talks with Pirelli.

Milan Stock Exchange rebalances FTSE/MIB Index.

BANCA CARIGE

The Italian lender said on Thursday its board has increased the size of its planned share issue to up to 850 million euros ($904 million) from an initial proposal submitted to the European Central Bank for 700 million euros.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia has launched an offering of unsecured equity-linked bonds, seeking up to 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) to help fund a recently announced investment plan.

The phone group on Thursday proposed to change some of its bylaws that would reduce the appointment power of the majority slate in a board election.

TELECOM ITALIA, METROWEB, VODAFONE

Vodafone and infrastructure fund F2i have signed a non-disclosure agreement, two sources said, in a move that could help advance the talks between the two companies as the global mobile giant seeks to buy a controlling stake in fibre optic group Metroweb. However, the hypothesis of Telecom Italia buying a stake in Metroweb remains on the table and a solution over the shareholder structure of Metroweb is not seen as imminent, the sources added.

BANCA DESIO

The lender reported a net profit of 40.6 million euros for last year, up from a net loss of 4.8 million the previous year, the company said in a statement.

EI TOWERS

The company reported a 2014 net profit of 37.8 million euros, up from 32.9 million the previous year.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The builder reported a 12 percent rise in 2014 net profit to 103 million euros.

MAIRE TECNIMONT

The engineering group reported a full-year net income of 50.6 million euros for last year, up from 17.3 million euros the previous year.

ROBERTO CAVALLI

Italy's Roberto Cavalli has appointed Norwegian designer Peter Dundas as creative director as the luxury brand prepares for a possible sale of a majority stake to private equity firm Clessidra.

PININFARINA

The automotive design group said its full-year net loss narrowed to 1.3 million euros last year from a loss of 10.4 million euros the previous year.

BB BIOTECH

Trades ex-dividend of 11.60 Suiss francs.

Anima holding

Board meeting on FY results.

BASIC NET

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 10).

ITALIAN WINE BRANDS

Board meeting on FY results.

MERIDIE

Board meeting on FY results.

PLT ENERGIA

Board meeting on FY results.

RENO DE MEDICI

Board meeting on FY results.

SOFT STRATEGY

Board meeting on FY results.

SUNSHINE CAPITAL INVESTMENTS

Board meeting on FY results.

TECH-VALUE

Board meeting on FY results.

