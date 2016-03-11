The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January industrial output data (0900 GMT) and 2015 January-December Italian region export data (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Italy offers up to 7.5 billion euros in bonds at auction on Friday, including a new seven-year bond.

M&A

Private equity firm Investindustrial is in exclusive talks to buy Italian baby products brand Chicco for about 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), a source close to the matter said on Thursday confirming press reports.

PRIVATISATIONS

Shareholders in Italian air traffic controller ENAV on Thursday approved a plan to list up to 49 percent of capital on the stock exchange. (*) The company approved a new statute that sets a 5 percent limit to shareholding, as set by Poste Italiane during its listing in 2015.

COMPANIES

BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Italian bank Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) is still working to seal a merger with rival Banco Popolare but no significant development is expected in the short term, a BPM board member said on Thursday. (*) The planned merge could fall apart should the ECB fail to give its green light by the end of the month, Financial Times and Il Sole 24 Ore reported. Banca Popolare di Milano could decide to pursue growth alone, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA, INWIT, EI TOWERS

Spain's Cellnex and Italian infrastructure fund F2i are still in the race to buy a 45 percent stake in INWIT and could further improve their offer for the tower unit to win over a rival bid of EI Towers, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

French group Vivendi has further increased its stake in Telecom Italia from previous 23.8 percent, according to Il Sole 24 Ore.

INWIT board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 3).

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Italy's biggest insurer Generali is set to appoint Philippe Donnet as new chief executive and Alberto Minali as managing director on Friday, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday. (*) Donnet is due to resign as supervisory board member at Vivendi, according to La Stampa.

(*) VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI, BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

Chinese private equity fund Fosun and Intesa Sanpaolo asset manager unit Fideuram are interested in buying Veneto Banca's private banking unit Banca Intermobiliare, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. (*) RCS MEDIAGROUP

The Italian publisher has decided to shelve the sale of Spanish Veo TV as the 60 million euro offer by Spanish content provider Secuoya is considered too low, MF reported. Spanish Mediapro could be a possible new front runner, MF added.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Italian luxury goods group Brunello Cucinelli plans to invest 80 million euros ($90 million) in the next three years, opening 6-8 new shops a year while also cutting its net debt and increasing its dividend.

Cucinelli has hired Luca Lisandroni, 37, a former senior manager at eyewear group Luxottica, as its co-chief executive.

PARMALAT

Director Antonio Sala stepped down on Thursday blaming frequent contrasts within the board. CEO Yvon Guerin, the CEO, and board member Patrice Gassenbach also resigned so that Parmalat must now appoint a new board.

PIAGGIO

Board meeting on FY results.

