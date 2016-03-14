UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
French media group Vivendi VIV.PA has raised its stake in Telecom Italia TLIT.MI to 24.9 percent, just below the 25 percent threshold that would force it to launch a takeover bid, according to a filing with U.S. market authorities.
Chairman Giuseppe Recchi attends conference (2000 GMT). (*) Vivendi could choose a French manager to replace Telecom Italia CEO, la Repubblica reported on Monday.
INWIT, EI TOWERS, TELECOM ITALIA , MEDIASET
The board of Italian tower company Inwit has backed the possible acquisition of around 1,000 towers from rival EI Towers as part of a wider deal with the Mediaset unit, a source close to the company said on Friday.
(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI, INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has asked Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and Intesa Sanpaolo to consider a potential acquisition of Monte dei Paschi, la Repubblica reported on Monday, adding that both options face hurdles. The Tuscan-based bank could sell its bad debt management unit, la Repubblica said.
(*) BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
To address requests coming from the European Central Bank, the two merger candidates could put up for sale some of their crown jewels including stakes in Agos Ducato, Gestielle, Anima, Alba Leasing and Selma Leasing, la Repubblica reported on Monday.
(*) ACEA
The group said on Monday it would pay a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share.
(*) PRYSMIAN
The cable maker CEO told Il Corriere della Sera on Monday that the group had an order backlog worth 3.2 billion euros.
ANSALDO STS
Hitachi mandatory takeover bid on Ansaldo STS shares ends.
CEMENTIR
Sacci SpA (Sacci)'s hearing on composition with creditors will be subject to the vote of creditors.
ENEL
Italy's biggest utility aims to change its gas supply contracts with Algeria as natural gas and oil prices diverge, CEO Francesco Starace said in an interview published on Sunday with Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper.
ENI
The state-run company began producing oil from its Goliat field in the Norwegian Arctic late on Saturday, making it the world's most northerly oilfield in production.
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
Italy's sixth-largest bank is poised to put 900 million euros of non-performing loans up for sale, Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper reported on Saturday without saying where it got the information.
CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI
The insurer's new board of directors is likely to confirm current management, with Chairman Paolo Bedoni and CEO Giovan Battista Mazzucchelli remaining in their posts, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday without citing anyone.
TISCALI
The Internet service provider is seeking to double its clients to 1 million over the next five years, CEO Riccardo Ruggiero said in an interview on Sunday with Il Sole 24 Ore.
BANCA FINNAT
Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 10).
CAIRO COMMUNICATION
Board meeting on FY results.
CREDITO EMILIANO
Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 8).
SARAS
Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 29).
TERNIENERGIA
Board meeting on FY results.
TOD'S
Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Jan. 21).
