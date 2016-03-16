The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

Banking association ABI holds Executive Committee meeting (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced on Tuesday that it has eliminated covenants linked to term loans of its U.S. unit, FCA US LLC, thus gaining full access to the subsidiary's cash. (*) European new car sales jumped 14 percent in February, industry data showed on Wednesday, helped by an extra selling day, even allowing Volkswagen's core brand to swing back to growth despite its diesel emissions scandal.

EI TOWERS, INWIT

Italy's EI Towers, the mast company controlled by broadcaster Mediaset, has presented a binding offer to buy a stake in rival INWIT of just under 30 percent, a source close to the company said on Tuesday. (*) American Towers, which took part in the preliminary bidding phase, pulled out, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

In response to a question over Vivendi's role within Telecom Italia, French Economy Minister Emanuel Macron said there is need for a unified telecoms market with strong players but added it wasn't up to him to indicate one way or another, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

FINCANTIERI

Fincantieri unit Vard Holdings Limited signed a Letter of Intent with the French ship owner Ponant to build 4 cruise ships. (*) The contract's value is estimated at around 400 million euros, the MF siad.

(*) CREDEM

On Tuesday was the deadline to submit offers for a porfolio of non-performing loans worth 100 million euros the lender is selling, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding that Banca Ifis and Davis & Morgan were among those interested.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

The company said 2015 revenue was 374.9 million euros versus 408.2 million euros a year ago while the net loss was 19.1 million euros versus profit of 1.38 billion euros a year ago.

MEDIOBANCA

Ordinary board meeting.

FINMECCANICA

Board meeting on FY results (press release on March 17).

SAIPEM

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary already given on Feb. 24).

SALINI IMPREGILO

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 23).

(*) GRANDI STAZIONI

The Italian state-controlled company that leases retail space at large railway stations has attracted seven binding offers, Corriere della Sera said. The most attractive offer comes from a consortium of Deutsche Bank's asset management arm, Poste Vita and Danish public fund Atp.

