MONDAY MARCH 21

ECONOMY

DBRS confirmed its long-term sovereign rating for Italy at "A (low)", outlook "stable".

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTPei and CTZ bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 24.

Italian 10-year bond yields hit their lowest in almost a year on Friday, as yields fell around the euro zone after comments from the European Central Bank that appeared to put further interest rate cuts back on the table.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Chief Executive Marco Patuano is stepping down, four sources said on Saturday, ending weeks of speculation about his future as top shareholder Vivendi tightens its grip. His resignation will be formalised in the next few days, one source said. Flavio Cattaneo, CEO of Italian railway company NTV and a Telecom board member, is favoured as successor, sources added.

The phone group could hold a board meeting on Tuesday to receive Patuano's resignation, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. The paper said Patuano's resignation follows disagreement over 2015 results. The French investor was also looking for cost cuts of around 1 billion euros, more than the 600 million euros envisaged by the company in its three-year plan.

There is interest in a tie-up with Telecom Italia because it would add critical mass to then negotiate with Deutsche Telecom, the paper said, citing sector source as saying that some exchanges with the German company had already taken place. (*) Telecom Italia's board should meet on Tuesday to ratify Patuano's resignation, Corriere della Sera said on Monday. It said a head hunter hired by Vivendi has been considering several candidates to replace him, including the former head of state TV RAI Luigi Gubitosi, Wind CEO Maximo Ibarra, former Telecom Italia CFO Andrea Mangoni, the head of BT Global Services Europe Corrado Sciolla. There is a board meeting scheduled for April 12 that could appoint the successor.

(*) MEDIASET, VIVENDI, INWIT, EI TOWERS

The two companies have reached "an agreement in principle" that will involve a share swap, la Repubblica wrote on Monday. The deal will lead to Canal Plus managing Mediaset Premium's pay TV channels as well as the co-production of quality content for the Over the Top Internet TV platform that is meant to compete against Netflix in southern Europe, it said. At a later stage, the accord would also involve a deal between Ei Towers and Rai Way to combine their TV towers.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE

The CEO of Banco Popolare said on Saturday that the bank and Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) are getting closer to meeting the ECB's merger conditions and a capital increase still cannot be ruled out. Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and economy minister Pier Carlo Padoan on Friday threw their weight behind the deal.

Banco Popolare may sell some portfolios of non-performing loans (NPLs) and some non-core assets to meet capital requirements set by the ECB without having to do a cash call, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. Another sale of bad loans is foreseen within the first year of existence of the combined BPM-Banco Popolare, it added. Corriere della Sera said NPLs worth 600-700 million euros could be sold, along with assets such as Popolare Vita or Avipop.

METROWEB, TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL

Italy's Metroweb, owned by infrastructure fund F2i and state holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, said on Friday it would invest more than 900 million euros to lay cables for fibre-to-the-home broadband network in 10 major cities.

Metroweb hopes to sign by mid-April a memorandum of understanding with Telecom Italia for rolling out fibre optic network in 250 cities, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday, citing Metroweb CEO Alberto Trondoli.

Enel's plan to bring fibre-optic network to 250 cities would involve investments of around 1.8 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday in an unsourced report. The money would come from Enel and financial partners with whom Enel is negotiating at present, it added. The objective is to start with 4-5 cities by May and complete the entire project within two years. The financial partner would have a stake in Enel Open Fibre - the vehicle for the project's rollout - of 50 percent or just under. The project will be examined at an Enel board meeting on Tuesday.

ENI

The state-controlled company said on Friday it is cutting investments and selling down stakes in oil and gas fields to help it prop up dividends and become a leaner exploration-driven player focusing on gas.

Eni is "not far" from selling a stake in its Mozambique gas project, CEO Claudio Descalzi said on Friday.

Chairman Emma Marcegaglia confirmed the group's interest in steelmaker Ilva although its situation has "deteriorated".

Descalzi said he was against a national referendum on oil and gas drilling concessions in Italy scheduled for April 17.

Eni did not choose U.S. fund SK Capital for a majority stake in Versalis, but the fund won a "beauty contest" and the company is now evaluating if it has the financial capacity to support it.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

S&P raised its rating for the company to 'BB' after it gained full access to its U.S. unit's cash; outlook stable.

ENEL GREEN POWER

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 8).

TERNA

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 17), followed by conference call.

IPO, VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

The lender said on Friday it will kick off a capital increase and its IPO immediately after a shareholder meeting scheduled for May 5. It expects to conclude the capital increase and bourse listing in the first half of June.

A2A

Presentation of "Smart City Lab" with Chairman Giovanni Valotti, CEO Valerio Camerano (1000 GMT) in Brescia.

PIRELLI

Two sovereign funds, one Arab one and one from Singapore, are in talks to buy a 15 percent stake in the tyremaker and the deal could be agreed before Easter, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. Pirelli had no immediate comment.

RAI WAY

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

BB BIOTECH

Trades ex-dividend of 14.50 CHF per share.

M&A, INVESTINDUSTRIAL, VALTUR

Private equity firm Invstindustrial is in exclusive talks to invest in tourism group Valtur, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday in an unsourced report.

