DEBT
Italy offers up to 8 billion euros ($9 billion) over three
bonds at auction on Wednesday including a new five-year bond
maturing in June 2021.
COMPANIES
UNICREDIT
Unicredit is in talks with the government about seeking
support for a 2 billion euro capital raising at Popolare di
Vicenza, the Financial Times said. Talks are focused on terms of
Unicredit's underwriting agreement and possible use of a
material adverse change clause by the bank. When contacted by
Reuters, the bank declined to comment.
ENI
Nigeria is in talks with oil majors Chevron, France's Total
and Italy's to get help revamping the ailing refineries in
Africa's top crude producer, its oil minister said on Tuesday.
(*) DIASORIN
The Italian diagnostics group said on Wednesday it had
agreed to buy Focus Diagnostics' molecular and immunoassay
product business from Quest Diagnostics for $300 million.
(*) ENEL GREEN POWER
The renewable energy company said on Wednesday it would
invest $1 billion to build three solar plants in Mexico after
being awarded the right to supply energy for a period of 15
years and clean certificates for 20 years.
BANKS
Apollo Global Management, the U.S. fund bidding for Carige's
bad loans and a majority stake in the bank, has also submitted
an expression of interest for the four banks Italy salvaged from
bankruptcy in November, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing rumours.
The fund could also be interested in the four banks' 8 billion
euros of bad loans which are being sold separately.
ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI
CEO Roberta Neri was quoted as saying by la Repubblica that
the planned bourse listing of the air traffic controller would
take place in June as expected with the sale of a stake of up to
49 percent of capital.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Supervisory board meeting on FY results.
MITTEL
News conference to present 2016-2019 strategic plan (0930
GMT).
