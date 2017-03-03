The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Cabinet meeting (1000 GMT).

ECONOMY

Markit releases February service Pmi data (0845 GMT).

ISTAT releases Q4 GDP (0900 GMT).

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends closed-door conference organised by Aspen-Chatham House "Assessing risk: business in global disorder" (1315 GMT) in Venice.

ISTAT presents "Report on Competitiveness of Productive Sectors" with President Giorgio Alleva (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

Capital Research and Management Company held 4 percent of UniCredit as of Feb. 28, without taking into account the fund's participation in the lender's capital increase, a filing by market regulator Consob showed.

The bank said vice chairman Fabrizio Palenzona would step down to facilitate the implementation of planned 2018 corporate governance changes announced by the lender in December. (*) Luca Cordero di Montezemolo is ready to leave his position as vice chairman, several newspapers said. He will leave by spring, La Stampa said.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Tests carried out on Euro-5 diesel vehicles sold in Italy have found no defeat devices, Italy's transport ministry said on Thursday after publishing a final report on the investigation.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The troubled Italian lender is looking to approve a draft restructuring plan at a board meeting on March 9, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

The bank said in a statement its draft annual report will be submitted for approval by the board of directors on March 9 instead of March 2.

ENI

Nigeria's financial crime watchdog has filed new corruption charges against Royal Dutch Shell, Eni and others regarding the $1.3 billion purchase of a long-disputed oilfield in 2011, according to court documents released on Thursday.

(*) MEDIASET

The group will return to profit in 2017, Il Sole 24 Ore said citing unnamed top managers.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The bank is looking round for lenders ready to guarantee its planned 450 million euro capital increase, MF said.

GEOX

The Italian shoemaker is confident of achieving a significant jump in core profit this year, it said on Thursday after posting a 23 percent decline for 2016.

LEONARDO

The company said on Thursday that Boeing had selected the MH-139 aircraft, based on Leonardo's AW139 model, to participate in a U.S. Air Force tender for 84 aircraft.

BREMBO

Board meeting on FY results (0800 GMT).

D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING

Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1000 GMT).

DIGITAL MAGICS

Ends capital increase.

CEMENTIR

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb. 13).

CENTRALE DEL LATTE D'ITALIA

Board meeting on FY results.

PARMALAT

Board meeting on FY results.

AC MILAN

Soccer club AC Milan holds shareholders' meeting (0830 GMT).

