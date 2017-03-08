The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS AND ECONOMY

Rome, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi (1300 GMT) and Fincantieri CEO Giuseppe Bono (1900 GMT) speak before Senate Agriculture Committee.

Rome, conference on "Grow – Generating Real Opportunities for Women" with Poste Italiane President Luisa Todini, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti COO Simonetta Iarlori (1700 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 13.

COMPANIES

FINCANTIERI

The shipbuilding group is moving closer to a deal that would see it buy a stake of below 50 percent in STX France as required by Paris, an Italian source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne remains interested in a merger with General Motors, saying on Tuesday that it still made sense even after GM sold its European operations to PSA Group.

ENEL

The utility committed to ensuring annual revenues at its Brindisi plant will not exceed 250-280 million euros annually in 2017, 2018 and 2019 as part of measures aimed at obtaining the closure of a probe by Italy's competition regulator, according to a document detailing Enel's commitments which was approved by the watchdog.

VENETO BANCA, BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

Il Sole 24 Ore said all options were on the table for the two lenders, including a bail-in. Popolare di Vicenza CEO Fabrizio Viola, who is also the chairman of Veneto Banca's strategic committee, will meet top officials at the economy ministry on Wednesday, it said. It added there was no Plan B to the settlement deal offered to shareholders of the two troubled banks.

ERG

The renewable energy company said it had bought 6 wind farms in Germany with an overall capacity of 48.4 megawatts. It paid 14.4 million euros by way of equity value, corresponding to an enterprise value of about 40 million euros.

AZIMUT HOLDING

Marco Malcontenti resigned from his position as deputy CEO and CFO.

TELECOM ITALIA

Top management due to speak before Chamber of Deputies Transport Committee (1300 GMT).

ENI

The major's CEO attends an informal hearing in parliament on the state-controlled group's results.

(*) BANCO BPM

The auction to sell a nominal 750 million euros of non-performing loans is set to get under way with a view to securing binding offers by May and closing the deal by the summer, MF said.

Director General Maurizio Faroni attends news conference (1400 GMT).

(*) PARMALAT

The CEO of investment fund Amber said in an interview in La Repubblica Amber would not subscribe to the bid by the dairy company's main owner Lactalis on the shares it does not own, saying Parmalat is worth more and urging market regulator Consob to intervene to call for a higher bid price to be set.

(*) PIRELLI

In an interview in Corriere della Sera the CEO of the tire company reiterated the process to re-list the company had started and a listing was possible in the first half of next year.

VITA SOCIETA EDITORIALE

Holds ordinary shareholders' meeting (1330 GMT).

ANIMA HOLDING

Board meeting on FY results.

BANCA SISTEMA

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb. 8).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

