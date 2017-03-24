The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Rome, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan meets EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis (0800 GMT).

ISTAT releases February non-EU foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Norcia, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani meets Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni as part of his institutional visit (0930 GMT).

Milan, ECB Supervisory Board Member Ignazio Angeloni gives lecture on "Banking Regulation in Europe" (1015 GMT).

Rome, European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini attends conference on "60 years of European integration" (1400 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 29.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL

The Italian telecoms group is looking for a partner to help fund its broadband business in non-economically viable areas of Italy as it gears up to compete with utility giant Enel.

UBI BANCA

The lender's chief executive, Victor Massiah, said in interview published on the Euromoney website that further banking mergers in Italy are "inevitable" and UBI sees itself as an aggregator.

FINCANTIERI

Unit Fincantieri Oil & Gas tender offer on shares in Vard Holdings Limited, extended from March 10, ends.

LUXOTTICA

The eyewear group said on Thursday the proposed merger with Essilor was progressing and that it planned to appoint Romolo Bardin, Giovanni Giallombardo, Francesco Milleri, Rafaella Mazzoli, Gianni Mion, Lucia Morselli and Cristina Scocchia as its representatives on the EssilorLuxottica board in addition to the new group's Executive Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio.

MEDIASET

When asked about the possibility of finding an accord with the Italian broadcaster, Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine said on Thursday he "always sees glass half full".

MEDIOBANCA

Fitch Ratings said on Thursday it had affirmed Mediobanca long-term rating at 'BBB+'. The outlook on the rating is negative.

ITALGAS

Italy's biggest gas distributor, demerged from Snam on November 7 last year, said on Friday its 2016 pro-forma adjusted net profit was 221 million euros.

(*) ATLANTIA

There are 4-5 bidders left in the race to buy a minority stake of around 15 percent in the group's Italian highways unit ahead of a deadline for binding offers in early April, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Adia and Allianz Capital Partners are in pole position, it said.

UNIPOL and UNIPOLSAI

The Italian insurer confirmed on Friday its 2016 net profit of 527 million euros.

EI TOWERS, RAIWAY

EI Towers said on Thursday 2016 net profit fell to 44.5 million euros from 47.3 million euros the previous year.

The telecom mast company is open to start talks with rival Raiway for a possible tie-up, EI Towers CEO Guido Barbieri told an analysts conference call on Thursday. Barbieri added there are no negotiations underway at the moment.

STEFANEL

Stefanel said on Friday it had reached a framework agreement with Attestor Capital and Oxy Capital Italia for initial 10 million euro emergency funding by 31 July to keep the group a going concern.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Fitch Ratings said on Thursday it had placed Credito Valtellinese's 'BB' long-term rating on Rating Watch Negative.

Fitch believes that the impact of future bad loan sales is potentially negative for the bank's capital if the transactions occur at current market prices, generating losses in addition to those reported in 2016.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................