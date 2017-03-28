The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Rome, EU Parliament President Antonio Tajani attends
conference on "Between Italy and the U.S., Reforms, Protection,
Development" (0800 GMT).
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases January industry orders and sales data (0800
GMT).
Assogestioni releases February fund flows data.
DEBT
The Italian Treasury said on Monday it would issue new BTP,
CCTeu and CTZ bonds expiring, respectively, in June 2020,
October 2024 and May 2019 in the second quarter of the year.
Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros CTZ bonds due Dec. 28,
2018. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
Adviser Rothschild has already spoken to more than 20
players interested in investing in the unit Telecom Italia is
setting up to look after its broadband business in
non-economically viable areas in Italy, Il Sole 24 Ore said. It
will then draw up a shorter list next week and select a
financial partner to buy a majority stake before summer.
Macquarie, Qatar fund QIA and Italian fund F2i are interested,
it said.
(*) Vivendi, Telecom Italia's main shareholder, is thinking of
asking for the board to be reduced to 15 members from the
present 16 as it prepares its slate of candidates, several
papers said. Some of them report rumours of a possible
appointment of businessman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo as
chairman, rumours downplayed by the businessman himself.
Top management due to speak on new corporate structure
before Senate Public Works Committee (1230 GMT).
(*) MEDIASET
Vivendi, Mediaset's No 2 investor, is looking for an
agreement in its spat with main owner Berlusconi but the Italian
broadcaster is seeking to introduce a loyalty share voting
scheme.
Mediaset chairman Fedele Confalonieri will attend a hearing
at the communications watchdog on Tuesday, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
(*) INTESA SANPAOLO
In its bid for Italian steel group ILVA, Arcelor Mittal is
ready to open its consortium, which includes Intesa Sanpaolo, to
state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, the Arcelor CEO said in
an interview in La Repubblica.
(*) BANCO BPM
The bank has started the process to sell 700 million euros
of guaranteed non-performing loans with around 20 players
interested in the deal, Il Messaggero said. The reorganisation
of unit Aletti to hold the group's private banking business has
also begun, it said.
(*) IL SOLE 24 ORE
The publisher will launch a capital increase worth 30
million euros and will covert 40 million euros of debt into
shares, Il Messaggero said citing restructuring plan prepared by
adviser Vitale & Co.
Chairman Giorgio Fossa speaks before Chamber of Deputies
Finance, Culture and Industry committees (1000 GMT).
(*) SAVE
French fund InfraVia and an infrastructural fund of Deutsche
Bank could launch a takeover on the airport operator at 20 euros
a share, Il Messaggero reported.
SNAM
A top Italian court on Monday gave the green light to build
a strategic pipeline bringing central Asian gas into Europe,
rejecting appeals by local authorities in southern Italy who
wanted to move the landfall. Snam is a shareholder of TAP.
In an interview in Il Messaggero EU energy commissioner Maros
Sefcovic said he was not concerned about delays of the project.
ENEL
Officials speak before Chamber of Deputies Finance and
Industry committees (1100 GMT).
UNICREDIT
Inaugurates 'SubitoCasa' real estate project with Director
General Gianni Franco Papa in Milan (1530 GMT).
BANCA CARIGE
Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).
BANCA IFIS
Business unit presents "Made in Italy, Make it digital: are
you ready to play?" (1000 GMT).
BANCA POPOLARE VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI, VENETO BANCA
Board meetings of the banks as a settlement offer to their
shareholders aimed at staving off the risk of lawsuits concludes
(1130 GMT).
TPS
Debuts on AIM segment.
