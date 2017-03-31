The following factors could affec t Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases March flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT) and February producer prices data (1000 GMT).

Reuters releases March asset allocation poll (1200 GMT).

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Moody's on Thursday raised the outlook on Fiat Chrysler's debt ratings to positive citing the company's improved operating performance in 2016, continued efforts to cut its debt as well as its recovering market share in Europe since 2015.

Jeep chief Mike Manley said on Thursday that despite a deliberate reduction in fleet sales by the brand, full-year 2017 U.S. sales should still be up or on pace with last year's total.

(*) BANKS

Banking industry rescue fund Atlante is unlikely to invest further in Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca and will instead use its leftover funds to buy into a bad securitisation at the two lenders, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The paper said the banks could transfer their bad debts to a securitisation vehicle at a price equivalent to 22-23 percent of their nominal value. Atlante could spend around 800 million euros to buy the mezzanine tranche, it said.

(*) ATLANTIA, SIS

Brussels has raised concerns with regards to how concession contracts for Italy's big motorways are being managed, MF reported.

Two letters from the Competition and Internal Market Commissioners say on one hand that superficial supervision by the government has led to overcompensation for the companies that manage the infrastructure and, on the other hand, that the concessions for the Brescia-Padova the Autovie Venete and the Autobrennero highways may have violated internal market rules, the report added.

PREMUDA

The Italian shipping group said on Thursday its shareholders had approved a capital increase reserved to KKR's Pillarstone Italia and other measures to convert debt owed to creditor banks into equity-type of instruments to avoid wounding up the group after it posted a 2016 net loss of 118 million euros.

LEONARDO

The defence group said it would build a new plant in Alabama and that it would produce its T-100 jet training system if it was picked by the U.S. Air Force.

(*) PIAGGIO

CEO Roberto Colaninno told Corriere della Sera in an interview that exports to the United States accounted for less than 5 percent of Piaggio's total revenue.

He said Piaggio could try to dodge possible U.S. import duties by selling there Vespa scooters produced in Vietnam depending on whether the measure will apply to products or the country they come from.

IL SOLE 24 ORE, POLIGRAFICI EDITORIALE

The troubled publishing group said on Thursday it would hold a board meeting by the end of next week to approve its 2016 earnings. It also denied any talks were undergoing with Poligrafici Editoriale.

RISANAMENTO

Second period of exclusivity with LendLease over 'Milano Santa Giulia' project ends.

