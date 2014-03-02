The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

European centre-left parties called on Saturday for a change to austerity policies enacted to counter the eurozone crisis as they named Martin Schulz to be their candidate for next head of the European Commission.

Matteo Renzi's new Italian government on Friday approved an emergency decree to bail out Rome city council whose mayor had warned the capital would have to halt essential services unless it got financial help.

ECONOMY

Markit releases February PMI manufacturing (0843 GMT).

ISTAT, DGP and Deficit/GDP ratio in 2013 (0900 GMT).

Treasury releases February state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES

BANCO POPOLARE

The shareholders of the Italian cooperative lender on Saturday gave final approval to a 1.5 billion euro ($2.1 billion) capital increase to be launched on March 31.

The bank could team up with property group Hines Italia to manage more effectively its real estate assets, Il Messaggero reported on Sunday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

The small lender Italy's plans to launch a capital increase worth up to 350 million euros ($483 million) by the end of the year.

SORGENIA

The top management of the energy company controlled by CIR meets with banks on debt restructuring.

The CEO Banco Popolare, one of Sorgenia's creditor banks, said on Saturday the lender would not give anything away for free in talks on debt restructuring.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender's top shareholder plans to ask for 750 million euros to its former executives and to the bank's advisers as a compensation for the losses it booked on the bank's shares, daily La Stampa reported on Sunday.

FIAT

Italy's Transport Ministry releases February car sales (1700 GMT).

Idle plants, surly unions and a weak, ageing model line-up - the challenges facing the carmaker Italian revival sound a lot like the British car industry's low point in 1982.

TELECOM ITALIA

The phone company has reached its 2013 targets on profitability and debt, the phone company's Chief Executive Marco Patuano told daily Corriere della Sera on Saturday. Patuano added he expected the speculative shareholders to decrease in favour of "stable shareholders" investing in the company with a long-term horizon.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The Panama Canal Authority said on Friday it expects to sign a financing deal next week to finish work on expanding the waterway and end a dispute over cost overruns that has held up the multibillion-dollar project.

UNICREDIT

Italy's biggest bank by assets may approve a new five-year strategic plan at a scheduled board meeting on March 11, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

SNAM

The major European gas transport group said it may launch a capital increase to acquire the TAG gas pipeline, which carries Russian gas into Italy, from its main shareholder, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

IPO

Italian state railways company Ferrovie dello Stato hinted to the possibility to list the group on the stock market next in 2015, some newspaper reported on Saturday.

BIESSE

Board meeting to approve 2014-2016 industrial plan.

MOLMED

Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1000 GMT) and board meeting on FY results.

Board meetings on FY results: FIRST CAPITAL (1530 GMT - preliminary FY results on Feb. 11), SPACE.

