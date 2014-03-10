The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

An ambitious Italian plan for tax cuts to be announced this week will respect European Union deficit limits, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Sunday.

The Italian government of Matteo Renzi will propose a 10 billion euro cut to income tax, daily newspaper La Repubblica reported on Saturday, without giving a source for the information.

ECONOMY

January industrial output data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases January data on bank deposits and January statistics on Italian government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

DEBT

The Italian Treasury said on Friday it would offer 7 billion euros of Treasury bills at its regular mid-month auction on March 12.

Treasury announces sale of BTPs and CCTeu on Monday, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 13.

BANKS

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has raised doubts about whether Italian banks will be able to book gains in their 2013 results resulting from a hike in the value of stakes they hold in the Bank of Italy, newspapers said on Sunday.

Central bank inspectors are due to start collecting data at European banks on Monday as part of the ECB's Asset Quality Review.

State-lender CDP President Franco Bassanini told A&F on Monday banks were strongly interested in buying credits towards the public administration (PA) backed by the state even at a discount as small as 2 percent as they could use them as collateral to borrow from the ECB but also to replace doubtful loans granted to companies that are suppliers of the PA.

BANCO POPOLARE

Five U.S. private equity funds have expressed interest in Banco Popolare's "bad bank" unit, according to sources, in a sign of growing appetite from foreign investors for real estate and distressed credit in the country.

On Monday, the bank carries out reverse stock split with one new share every ten owned.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank's main foundation shareholder is looking to complete the sale of a stake of around 20 percent of the bank before the end of March to a group of U.S. hedge funds, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday without citing sources. The foundation will keep the remaining 10 percent stake which after the planned cash call will be diluted to 3 percent, it said.

The new pre-underwriting contract with a bank consortium to refund 2.5 billion euros of an overall 4.1 billion euros of state-backed bonds will be signed at Tuesday's board meeting, Il Messaggero said on Sunday. The accord will expire end-June, it said.

BANCA POPOLARE DI BARI

The bank's board has approved a 500 million euro capital increase, 300 million euros of which will be raised this year to close the acquisition of Banca Tercas, Popolare Bari's Chairman Marco Jacobini told Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday. The other 200 million euros will be in 2016 for other acquisitions, he said.

* D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING

The shipping company said on Monday its D'Amico Tankers Ltd has agreed to sell its Cielo di Parigi handysize tanker built in 2001 by Daedong Shipbuilding South Korea to Monaco's Sea World Management for $13.6.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Start of extraordinary period to subscribe "Warrant ordinary share Creval 2014"; ends on April 11.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Intesa Sanpaolo said on Friday it would annul bonds, worth 12 billion euros, that were guaranteed by the state. The bank said the bonds had never been placed on the market.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia scrapped its annual payout to most shareholders for the first time on Friday, to help fund the massive investment its network needs to better compete with rivals.

Leading shareholder Telco plans to reconfirm Marco Patuano as CEO of the company in the slate of directors it will present, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

CEO Marco Patuano told Il Sole 24 Ore on Monday the group needs to invest more both in fixed and mobile, mainly in infrastructure.

ENI

The crisis in Ukraine does not yet pose a threat to gas supplies but it is a wake up call for Europe to rethink its energy strategy, the head of Italian oil and gas group Eni Paolo Scaroni said on Saturday.

Ukrainian plans for expanding Black Sea natural gas output have been thrown into doubt by Russia's seizure of Crimea, a region linked to most of Ukraine's offshore developments.

Kazakhstan is suing foreign oil mahors developing its huge Kashagan oilfield in the Caspian Sea, a tactic similar to those that secured the government large stakes in two of the three multinational energy projects on its territory.

ENEL, SAIPEM

Italy's biggest utility Enel and oil services company Saipem will sign an agreement in coming months to plan and build thermal power plants round the world, two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

MEDIASET

The TV broadcaster is preparing funding to increase its stake in Spanish pay TV Digital Plus by buying part of the stake the company's main shareholder Prisa owns, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. The paper said Mediaset's offer would be worth 250 million euros.

PARMALAT

The Italian dairy group said on Friday its profit rose 172 percent to 221 million euros ($306.35 million) in 2013, and confirmed its sales and earnings guidance for 2014.

ANSALDO STS

The Italian rail technology company said on Friday that consolidated net profit fell 1.2 percent to 75 million euros in 2013, and that planned to pay the same dividend as in the year before.

SARAS

The Court of Appeal of Cagliari gave a suspended sentence of 20 months each to one manager and one ex-manager of Saras in relation to an incident in May 2009 which caused the deaths of three contract workers, Saras said in a statement on Friday.

The court confirmed the acquittal of one manager and one ex-manager of Saras, and the conviction with a suspended sentence of 24 months for the former legal representative of the contracting company.

GALA

Energy group debuts at AIM segment; listing ceremony with Chairman Filippo Tortoriello (0730 GMT).

Board meeting on FY results: ACEA, BANCA GENERALI followed by conference call (1400 GMT), BRUNELLO CUCINELLI followed by conference call, DEA CAPITAL , DE' LONGHI (preliminary FY results on Jan. 31), RCS MEDIAGROUP, MOLESKINE, TERNIENERGIA , WORLD DUTY FREE GROUP followed by conference call.

For Monday's corporate calendar see:

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:............................... ($1 = 0.7214 euros)