The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Italy's highest appeals court on Tuesday confirmed a two-year ban from public office for centre-right leader and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi over a conviction for tax fraud.

ECONOMY

Italy can cut expenditure by 5 billion euros ($6.96 billion) this year and could shed 85,000 public sector jobs by 2016, the official in charge of a wide-ranging public spending review said on Tuesday.

Italy's Undersecretary of State Graziano Delrio said in an interview with Corriere della Sera the country may try to negotiate with Brussels lifting its public deficit target for this year to 2.8 percent from the current 2.6 percent.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The top investor in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has halved its stake in Italy's third biggest lender to 15 percent to pay off its debts ahead of a 3-billion euro capital increase the bank needs to avert nationalisation.

Corriere della Sera says proceeds from the sale of 12 percent of bank Monte dei Paschi at just below 0.24 euros a share amounted to around 335 million euros. The sale price is sostantially in line with the book value of the stake and allows the fundation to repay its residual debt of around 260-270 euros, the paper says. The paper cites unconfirmed rumours that name funds JC Flowers and Och Ziff among possible buyers.

Il Messaggero says the 12 percent stake in Monte dei Paschi was sold at 0.2337 euros a share for a total of 327 million euros. The paper says the bank should launch its capital hike on May 19 and close it on June 16.

Il Sole 24 Ore also says the shares were sold at 0.2337 euros a share. The paper says Blackrock was one of the buyers.

TELECOM ITALIA, ENI

Telecom Italia's top investor will propose ENI Chairman Giuseppe Recchi as its candidate to chair Italy's No.1 telecoms group, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

* SNAM

Italian gas grid operator Snam SRG.MI said on Wednesday it would spend 6 billion euros ($8.3 billion) to 2017 to upgrade the domestic gas infrastructure network. The company also signed a memorandum of understanding with state lender CDP over the sale of a stake in the TAG gas pipeline.

ENI

The oil major does not expect sanctions against Russia over its actions in Crimea to stop the oil and gas group importing Russian gas, the company's Chief Executive said on Tuesday.

UNICREDIT

Ireland's central bank on Tuesday fined a subsidiary of Italian lender UniCredit 315,000 euros ($439,000) for breaching risk controls by holding more Italian and Spanish bonds than permitted and for excessive exposure to a single client.

FIAT

The Italian carmaker has agreed with unions to put around 2,000 workers at its Pomigliano D'Arco plant on solidarity contracts for a year, meaning workers will work and be paid less, but nobody will be fired, a union said on Tuesday. The company added that the measure affected service workers and did not include employees operating on the assembly lines.

Fiat also priced a 1 billion euro bond expiring in 2021.

A2A

The cities of Milan and Brescia were advised by Mittel Advisory to sell their 5 percent stake in regional utility A2A via an accelerated bookbuilding, a source within the Milan city council said on Tuesday. The deal is expected to be concluded by May 19, the source added.

FINMECCANICA

The Italian defence and industrial group has launched a new push to sell two transport units after reaching a deal with Dutch railways over a dispute involving troubled train-making division AnsaldoBreda, an Italian trade union said on Tuesday.

The company holds a board meeting on 2013 results on Wednesday.

SNAM

Issues a press release on 2014-2017 strategic plan; followed by presentation (1400 GMT).

SALINI IMPREGILO

Holds a board meeting on full-year results.

SARAS

Holds a board meeting on full-year results.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Supervisory board meeting on FY results.

BB BIOTECH

Annual general meeting (1400 GMT).

