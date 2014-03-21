The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

European leaders will agree to expand a list of those subject to travel bans and asset freezes on Thursday but stop short of harder-hitting measures against Russia over Crimea, biding their time to retain EU unity and gauge Moscow's reaction.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January industry orders and sales data (0900 GMT) and January wage inflation (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 26.

COMPANIES

INTESA SANPAOLO

In its new business plan to be presented next week the bank will be aiming for a return on equity of 10 percent by 2018, Il Sole 24 Ore said, without citing sources.

UNIPOL UNIPOLSAI

Unipol Banca, part of insurer Unipol, plans to carry out a capital increase for 100 million euros ($138 million), Unipol Chief Executive Officer Carlo Cimbri said on Thursday.

Italian insurer UnipolSai said on Thursday its net profit in 2013 on a proforma basis, to take account of a merger with a peer, was 694 million euros ($956.57 million).

The head of Unipol said on Thursday the insurer was not evaluating any operation with Banca Carige.

In an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore Cimbri said the company could consider converting savings shares to increase the market float. He said the parent group UGF would not be selling any shares in UnipolSai.

* MEDIOBANCA

French financier Vincent Bollore has written down by a further 20 million euros his 6 percent stake in Mediobanca but reiterated his intention to raise it to 8 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The group wants to grow further and make another big acquisition though not in Italy, the CEO Pietro Salini said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia may look into taking a minority stake in Italian fibre network provider Metroweb to help boost its investments in faster networks, people familiar with the matter said. * The government is ready to approve a change to the golden powers rules that would limit its power of veto against possible takeovers by non-European players of Italian groups, MF said.

* BANCA CARIGE

The main foundation shareholder is considering the sale of shares through accelerated bookbuilding ahead of a capital increase, MF said.

PIAGGIO

The Italian motorcycle and scooter maker forecast 70 percent growth in core earnings up to 2017, helped by Europe's gradual economic recovery and plans to expand in Asia.

ENI

The future of the South Stream pipeline project to carry Russian gas to Europe has been put in question by the escalating dispute over Ukraine, the chief executive of Italian oil major Eni said on Thursday.

FINMECCANICA

The Italian government led by Matteo Renzi has endorsed plans by state-owned Finmeccanica to sell its rail assets, raising hopes that a deal to help the group focus on its more profitable aerospace and defence businesses may be closer.

PININFARINA

Renowned Italian automotive design company Pininfarina said on Thursday it expects to report an operating profit this year after a loss in 2013 that narrowed to 3.3 million euros ($4.55 million) from 8.3 million the previous year.

BB BIOTECH

Ex-dividend of 7.00 CHF.

FIRST CAPITAL

Holds shareholders' of "B" category meeting (0830 GMT); followed by ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0930 GMT).

Milan Stock Exchange reshuffles FTSE/MIB Index.

Board meetings on FY results: ACSM-AGAM, BASIC NET (preliminary FY results on Feb. 18), CLASS EDITORI , COMPAGNIA IMMOBILIARE AZIONARIA, EEMS , ELICA, INDESIT (preliminary FY results on Feb. 12), MEDIACONTECH, SOFT STRATEGY .

