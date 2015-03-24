The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

DEBT

Italy's Treasury will offer a new tranche of its BTP Italia retail bond next month with a maturity of more than six years, the head of the Debt Management Office told Reuters on Monday.

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 27.

COMPANIES

PIRELLI

After years of economic decline, Italy has become a hunting ground for Chinese companies keen to take control of prized but cash-strapped corporate names such as Pirelli, and they are no longer investing from the back seat.

Pirelli's would-be new owners have pitched their price cleverly. Marco Tronchetti Provera, Pirelli's chairman and a leading shareholder, has teamed up with state-owned China National Chemical Corporation to buy and delist the company's shares. The deal shows how Italian companies are up for sale to foreign owners, even at ungenerous prices.

Tronchetti Provera told Corriere della Sera on Tuesday that the deal with ChemChina would not affect staff levels at Pirelli's plants in Italy or abroad and that there had been no interference whatsoever from PM Matteo Renzi.

He also said there were several capable people inside the company that could take over from him in five years time, when he leaves his post as CEO after naming his successor.

Pirelli's accords in Russia remain valid and all of the shareholders in Camfin have for now decided to keep their investment, he added. * Pirelli's core shareholders aim to find a new investor to bring onboard within a year a half to stabilise ChinaChem's stake at 50.1 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Investor Alessandro Falciai was quoted as saying in la Repubblica his list of board nominees included, besides himself, two lawyers that are M&A experts. The bank needs to make the most of the M&A phase that will follow after a planned cash call, he said, adding that if UBI Banca came forward would be taken into consideration as any other candidate.

TELECOM ITALIA * The board of the company will meet in Venice on Thursday to take key decisions on optic fibre investments as a March 31 deadline looms for operators to put themselves forward to access public incentives for ultra-fast broadband, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

The options are to use proceeds from a 2 billion euro convertible bond and complete whithin 6 months the fiber-to-the-cabinet project or yield to government requests and work with state holding CDP investing on the fiber-to-the-bulding or fiber-to-the-home projects, the paper said.

A compromise over Metroweb would see Telecom Italia's voting rights temporary frozen above a certain threshold, it said.

CDP CEO Giovanni Gorno Tempini told La Stampa that Metroweb should be the core around which to build the country's fibre optic network. Having just one network would be best for everyone, he said, adding duplications should be avoided.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

CEO Sergio Marchionne and Chairman John Elkann attend ceremony to deliver fleet cars to EXPO 2015. (1530 GMT).

MEDIASET

Board meeting on FY results (1500 GMT), followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

HERA

Board meeting on FY results.

