MARKETS

ECB President Mario Draghi speaks before Chamber of Deputies Finance, Budget and EU Policies committess on Quantitative Easing, reforms and growth in the Euro zone (1315 GMT).

DEBT

The Treasury holds a sale of zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds.

The Treasury said on Wednesday it would offer up to 7.5 billion euros of fixed-rate bonds (BTPs) and floating rate certificates at its regular end-month auction on March 30.

COMPANIES * PININFARINA

Pininfarina said India's Mahindra & Mahindra has expressed an interest in the Italian luxury car designer but there are no binding agreeements over a possible purchase of the group.

India's Mahindra & Mahindra said on Thursday that a report saying it was in talks to buy the Italia auto designer was speculative in nature and that there were no arrangements which the company had entered into.

* PIRELLI

Six banks will lend around 4.4 billion euros to the vehicle involved in the purchase of the Italian tyre maker by ChemChina, daily Il Messaggero said. It said Pirelli shares held by the new holding company will be used to guarantee the banks' loan.

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian telecoms group may revive talks to take over fixed-line broadband provider Metroweb this week after rival Vodafone made a fresh attempt to buy a stake in the group, two sources close to the matter said.

Telecom Italia board is expected to meet on Thursday.

EI TOWERS, RAI WAY

Tower company EI Towers said on Wednesday it may give up on a plan to take over rival Rai Way and consider a minority stake as sufficient for the purpose of building a single domestic tower operator if it reached an accord with Rai Way and its key shareolder state broadcaster RAI.

LUXOTTICA

The controlling shareholder in Italy's Luxottica has announced its list of 13 board nominees as the world's largest eyewear maker works to rebuild investor trust after an abrupt management shake up last year.

FINMECCANICA

The defence group said on Wednesday its board had authorised the purchase of up to 5.800.000 treasury shares, or around 1 percent of the company's capital, to serve newly introduced incentive plans for top executives.

The boards of the following companies meet on FY results:

TERNA, BEST UNION, DIGITAL MAGICS , ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP, TBS GROUP ,

