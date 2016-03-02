The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of around 9.9 billion euros ($10.7 billion) in February, wider than a 7.2 billion euro deficit in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Tuesday.

Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan delivers closing address at a conference on money laundering.

Milan, conference on 'NPLs Corporate' with Bank of Italy representative Giorgio Gobbi, Cerved Andrea Mignanelli, Banca Ifis CEO Giovanni Bossi; economic adviser to the prime minister Filippo Taddei delivers closing remarks (0830 GMT).

COMPANIES

LUXOTTICA

The group has appointed to its board a close associate of founder Leonardo Del Vecchio in a move that could deepen governance concerns at the world's largest eyewear maker after the departure of three CEOs in quick succession.

The world's largest eyewear maker also trimmed its profit guidance for the next three years as it bumped up spending to bolster retail and online business while ruling out tie-ups with rivals Essilor and Carl Zeiss.

The group holds an investor day on Wednesday.

(*) BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The two banks, which are involved in merger talks, could propose a plan to sell bad loans worth 2 billion euros every year to win regulator's approval for the tie-up.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER, RCS MEDIAGROUP

ESPRESSO

The carmaker could sell its 16.7-percent stake in Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup, Il Fatto Quotidiano reported.

The paper added ItEdi, the group majority owned by Fiat Chrysler that controlls Italian newspapers La Stampa and Il Secolo XIX, will merge with publishing group L'Espresso.

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

The head of banking foundation Cariplo, an influential shareholder in state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), said on Tuesday he had doubts about a possible intervention of CDP to shore up the Tuscan Bank, Il Corriere said.

TELECOM ITALIA

French media group Vivendi has raised its stake in Telecom Italia to 23.8 percent, further strengthening its position as the top shareholder in the Italian phone group, according to a regulatory filing.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The group is not in tie-up talks with anyone at present, and a potential partner would need to have the same multi-brand strategy as FCA for a merger to work, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday.

New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 27.3 percent in February from the same month a year ago to 172,241 vehicles, the transport ministry said on Tuesday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market stood at 29.08 percent in February, compared with 28.79 percent in January, according to calculations done by Reuters. FCA's car sales in February rose 32.2 percent.

ANSALDO STS

Japanese group Hitachi has increased its mandatory buyout offer on Ansaldo STS minorities to 9.68 euros per share from 9.50 euros in a bid to overcome opposition from investment funds to its bid, Ansaldo said in a statement.

MOLESKINE

The group said 2015 revenue totalled 128.1 million euros at current exchange rates versus 98.7 million euros a year ago, with net profit of 28.4 million euros, also at current exchange rates.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI

The European Central Bank sent a letter to the bank warning it could intervene if the cooperative lender's shareholders do not approve a plan to strengthen its capital base and turn itself into a joint stock company, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

Standard & Poors cut Veneto Banca's rating to 'B' from 'B+', with a negative outlook, it said on Tuesday.

AMPLIFON

Board meeting on FY results followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

BANZAI

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 1).

GRUPPO EDITORIALE L'ESPRESSO

Board meeting on FY results.

SINTESI

Board meeting on FY 2014 and Q1 2015 results.

