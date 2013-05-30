The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Italy is considering appointing a special administrator to manage steel group ILVA, hit by an environmental and corruption scandal at its plant in southern Italy, Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato said on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT to publish April industrial producer prices (0800 GMT)

Reuters April asset allocation expected at 1100 GMT

DEBT

Treasury sells 2-2.75 billion euros 5-year BTPs at 3.50 percent and 2.0-3.0 billion euros 10-year BTPs at 4.50 percent. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

* FIAT

Italy's Fiat is in talks for as much as $10 billion in financing from a pool of banks to buy the stake in Chrysler it does not already own and refinance the two automakers' debt, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia SpA's board is expected to give an initial nod to a plan to spin off its domestic fixed-line access network on Thursday, three sources familiar with the situation said.

* Spanish Telefonica has softened its opposition against the spin off of Telecom Italia fixed-line, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Thursday.

* BANCA POPOLARE MILANO

Andrea Bonomi, head of the lender's management board, told Il Sole 24 Ore he will propose soon an overhaul of governance at the bank to make it a "modern" cooperative bank.

* MOLESKINE

The maker of upmarket notebooks is not planning a dual listing after its debut on the Milan stock exchange, Moleskine Chief Executive Arrigo Berni told Il Giornale on Thursday.

EXOR to hold AGM

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The group said had won better refinancing terms from creditor banks. It holds an AGM on the looming capital increase on Thursday.

* The company has been put on the Italian market watchdog's so called "grey list" and will have to publish quarterly updates on its debt and business plan, several Italian newspapers reported.

FINMECCANICA

Company holds AGM, could select interim chairman

