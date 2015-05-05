The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Italy's parliament on Monday gave final approval to a new electoral law championed by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi despite furious objections from the opposition and some members of the ruling Democratic Party.

ECONOMY

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan speaks before Senate Finance Committee on Italian banking system in perspective of the European supervision (1200 GMT). * The European Commission will forecast growth of 0.6 percent for Italy this year and 1.4 percent the next when it publishes its spring forecasts later on Tuesday, several Italian papers reported.

COMPANIES * FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and UBS are expected to be picked as global coordinators for Ferrari's initial public offering, daily Il Sole 24 Ore said. The luxury sports car maker could be listed both in New York and in Milan.

Former Ferrari Chairman Luca di Montezemolo told la Repubblica on Tuesday Fiat-Chrysler would receive 2.3 billion euros from the luxury sports car maker ahead of its listing.

New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 24.16 percent in April from the same month a year ago to 148,807 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Monday.

* TELECOM ITALIA

PM Matteo Renzi's PD party is set to host a closed-door meeting at its headquarters in Rome on Tuesday on the goverment's ultra-fast Internet project, La Stampa said without citing sources. Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano, Fastweb CEO Alberto Castagno and Vodafone Chairman Pietro Guindani will attend together with state holding CDP President Franco Bassanini and the heads of Italy's antitrust and telecommunications authorities.

Telecom Italia has signed a memorandum of understanding with Fastweb to test a fiber-and-copper technology for fast Internet connection, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

* FINMECCANICA

The aerospace and defence group CEO Mauro Moretti told MF-Dowjones the company would post good results for the first quarter and would take a decision only in 2016 on the possible sale of its DRS unit, MF reported.

EXOR

Italy's Exor said on Monday it remained fully committed to its $6.4 billion offer for PartnerRe after the Bermuda-based reinsurer rejected its attempt to trump a bid by Axis Capital Holdings.

LUXOTTICA

Italian eyewear group Luxottica posted a higher-than-expected 33 percent rise in operating profit in the first quarter, which marked the debut of its two newly-appointed chief executives.

ENI

Representatives of Italian oil and gas company Eni met recently with the Iranian oil minister to discuss a series of issues including contractual arrears, an Eni spokeswoman confirmed on Monday.

BANCA GENERALI

The asset manager's CEO said on Monday the payout in 2015 could be interesting and could return to levels around 80 percent. He said 2015 inflow forecasts could be raised from current 2-2.5 billion euros.

BANCA CARIGE

The ECB has given clearance for the Malacalza family to become 10.5 percent shareholders in Carige, Malacalza Investimenti said on Monday.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

The lender said it would swap lower Tier II bonds for a nominal value of up to 320 million euros.

ANSALDO STS

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

RAI WAY

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call.

RECORDATI

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

