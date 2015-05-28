The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases May business and consumer confidence data (0800 GMT).

Milan, employers' association Confindustria holds public part of annual assembly with President Giorgio Squinzi and Economic Development Minister Federica Guidi (0900 GMT) at Expo.

* Italy is in talks with the European authorities over the possibility to grant state guarantees to a bad bank that would help domestic lenders offload their bad loans, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Thursday.

The plan to tackle banks' souring loans could also include a reform of bailout rules and the possibility to grant fiscal incentives to lenders that shed their bad loans, he said.

TREASURY

Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros third tranche 5-year BTP bonds due May 1, 2020, at 0.70 percent coupon; 1.750-2.5 billion euros seventh tranche 10-year BTP bonds due June 1, 2025, at 1.50 percent coupon; 1.25-2.0 billion euros fifth tranche CCTeu bonds due June 15, 2022. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES * ENI

The oil and gas group has launched a tender offer for its 1.028 billion euro exchangeable bonds in Galp Energia shares.

FCA

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne visit FCA plant at Melfi.

UNICREDIT

The bank's CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Wednesday he expected to find a partner to help manage a real estate loans portfolio worth more than 1 billion euros by end 2015. The CEO also said Q2 was going well.

PIRELLI

The CEO of UniCredit, an investor in Pirelli shareholder Camfin, said on Wednesday he did not believe there were risks of a counter bid for Pirelli after hedge fund Paulson's investment in the tyre maker.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The cooperative lender wants to be among the first movers to play a role in the process of consolidation that is expected to follow reform of the sector, the bank's CEO Giuseppe Castagna said on Wednesday.

ICBPI, CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The owners of Italy's ICBPI said on Wednesday they had chosen a private equity consortium of Bain Capital, Advent International and Clessidra to enter exclusive talks to buy the bank service provider.

TELECOM ITALIA, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Telecom Italia Media, which is being incorporated into Telecom Italia, said on Wednesday the opt-out exit price for shareholders wishing to withdraw from the merger would be 1.055 euros for each ordinary share and 0.6032 euros for each savings share.

* FINMECCANICA

The Chinese antitrust authority is taking its time to review the sale of Finmeccanica's railway assets to Japan's Hitachi, daily la Repubblica said, adding the closing of the deal could be postponed to the second half of the year.

* TELECOMS

The Italian mobile phone businesses of Vimpelcom and Hutchison Whampoa, which are in talks over a tie-up, may list the merged entity, Bloomberg reported, citing sources close to the talks.

MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP IPO-SEG.MI

Italian coffee company Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group IPO ends (started on May 18).

AUTOGRILL

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

ENEL

Annual general meeting (1200 GMT).

