ECONOMY

ISTAT releases final Q1 GDP figures (0800 GMT); May flash inflation data (0900 GMT); April producer price index (1000 GMT).

Reuters releases May asset allocation poll (1100 GMT).

PRIVATISATIONS

Italian state railways Ferrovie dello Stato said on Thursday it had hired McKinsey & Co, Ernst & Young Financial Business Advisors and The Brattle Group as industrial advisers for its privatisation process.

COMPANIES

EXOR

The board of the holding company meets on Friday, followed by a conference call. Shareholders also hold their annual general meeting followed by a press conference.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Honda Motor and BMW on Thursday expanded recalls of vehicles with potentially deadly air bags made by Takata Corp 7312.T, after the Japanese manufacturer last week boosted the number of vehicles affected to 53 million globally.

Opel chief Karl-Thomas Neumann ruled out a deal with Fiat but said on Thursday he sees the need to improve volume, scale and utilisation in the auto industry and at his own company.

* TELECOM ITALIA

French media group Vivendi said on Friday it would book a 4.2 billion euro pre-tax gain from the sale of Brazilian telecommunications company GVT, which would help it pay interim dividends.

The company said it had also received a 12 percent stake in Telefonica Brazil's Vivo and would exchange 4.5 percent for 8.3 percent of Telecom Italia's ordinary shares in the coming weeks.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The Italian bank has dropped the sale of its Ukrainian unit Pravex-Bank to Centragas Holding because regulators had yet to give their go-ahead for the deal.

ENEL

CEO Francesco Starace said on Thursday the Italian utility was pressing ahead with the sale of its Slovakian power asset Slovenske Elektrarne.

ENI

The Italian oil and gas group said on Thursday it would buy back 515 million euros of a Galp Energia exchangeable bond.

* M&A

Qatar Airways is interested in becoming a shareholder of Italian regional airline Meridiana and is conducting a due diligence on the company, several papers said citing Qatar Airways' CEO.

* VENETO BANCA

The cooperative bank has attracted interest from foreign investors, including German and Austrian lenders and an investment fund, daily MF reported.

* IPO

Coffee maker Massimo Zanetti Beverage group has set the final price for its debut on the Milan bourse at 11.60 euros per share, at the lower end of a range of 11.60-15.75 euros.

INVESTIMENTI E SVILUPPO

The Italian private equity firm said on Thursday its board had approved a 317,500 euro share issue reserved to three investors as part of its debt restructuring accords.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

The conversion into equity of a 253-million euro bond which the unlisted bank approved following the outcome of last year's pan-European banking check-up takes effect.

