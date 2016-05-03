The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

GENERAL

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of around 8.2 billion euros in April, wider than a deficit of 6.2 billion euros in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Monday.

Rome, ECB Banking Supervision representative Ignazio Angeloni speaks before Senate Finance Committee (1145 GMT).

Rome, conference on "The Progress of Economic and Monetary Union: the Agenda from the Italian point of view" with EU Commission representative Marco Buti and Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (0730 GMT).

Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan speaks before Senate Finance Committee on Italian financial and banking systems and savings protection.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER (*) The carmaker may announce a deal with Google on a technical partnership to produce an autonomous car as soon as Tuesday, several papers said.

Industry-wide car sales in Italy rose 11.53 percent in April, the transport ministry said.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA, TIM PARTECIPACEOS

The phone group may appoint Stefano De Angelis as CEO of its Brazilian unit, TIM Brasil, while current CEO Rodrigo Abreu would become its chairman, several papers said.

The phone group and state lender CDP are still far apart when it comes to assigning a value to fibre network group Metroweb and Telecom Italia's unit Sparkle as they seek to agree a deal, several papers said.

Fastweb CEO reiterated the company is not interested in selling the stake it holds in Metroweb Milano, according to Affari&Finanza.

BANKS (*) The ECB may send another ultimatum letter to Veneto Banca asking about clarity regarding the lender's stability, il Messaggero said.

FERRARI

Ferrari Chairman Sergio Marchionne tells analysts during a post-results conference call full-year guidance is cautious as the company adjusts to the reporting cycles of being a standalone company.

Ferrari on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with FCA Bank (FCAB) for a joint venture in the financial services business in Europe.

FINMECCANICA

CEO Mauro Moretti informally speaks before parliamentary lower house Industry Committee (1700 GMT).

SNAM

Top management informally speaks before Senate Industry Committee (1230 GMT).

TECHNOGYM

Debuts on main segment, listing ceremony with Chairman and founder Nerio Alessandri (0600 GMT).

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

Board meeting.

IMMSI

Board meeting on Q1 results.

INWIT

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call.

RISANAMENTO

Board meeting on Q1 results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................