ECONOMY

Italy is set to appoint its European Union ambassador, Carlo Calenda, as the new industry minister this week, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Sunday.

Calenda, a former deputy junior industry minister, was picked by the government to become Italy's top representative in Brussels in January, as Renzi launched a sustained attack on EU rules and rigidity, arguing that without change the 28-nation bloc might disintegrate.

Calenda will replace former industry minister Federica Guidi, who resigned in March over allegations of a conflict of interest after her partner was placed under investigation for influence peddling.

The Italian government is working on measures to channel private savings towards small and medium businesses to help them fund investments, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told Corriere della Sera in an interview on Sunday. He estimated up to 10 billion euros of private money every year could be used in this way. The scheme would include fiscal incentives for those putting their savings in long-term financial instruments aimed at injecting money in the economy, he said.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 12. (*) Italy is exploring the option of issuing a 50-year bond should there be sufficient demand to make it a success, Corriere della Sera said on Monday, citing head of debt at the Treasury, Maria Cannata.

COMPANIES

BANKS

The European Commission has agreed to extend the deadline for the sale of four small lenders which were rescued under a government scheme last year to Sept. 30 from end-April, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told Corriere della Sera on Sunday.

Net non-performing loans at Italian banks have been falling since the beginning of 2016, according to data published by the treasury on Saturday; at the end of February they stood at 83.1 billion euros, down more than 500 million euros from January and nearly 6 billion euros less than in December 2015. The ratio of net NPLs to all loans came in at 4.6 percent in February from 4.93 percent at the end of December. In the fourth quarter of 2015, gross bad loans fell for the first time since 2008, it said citing Bank of Italy data.

(*) UNICREDIT

The FT on Monday cited one of UniCredt's top 10 shareholders as saying that the lender "needs more capital and it cannot do that with the current management as they have lost the confidence of the market" after its underwriting of the Popolare di Vicenza cash call forced a systemic rescue.

BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Shareholders in the Italian mid-tier bank approved on Saturday a 1-billion euro capital increase that is part of a planned merger deal with fellow cooperative lender Popolare di Milano. The bank's chief executive, Pier Francesco Saviotti, told reporters the bank expected to complete the cash call by the end of June.

ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian utility Enel has presented an informal offer to buy a majority stake in fibre network company Metroweb as part of its plans to roll out a high-speed Internet network, a source familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

The offer would see Enel acquire the 54 percent stake in Metroweb currently owned by infrastructure fund F2i for around 400 million euros, valuing the whole of Metroweb at 776 million euros, the source said.

Telecom Italia is expected to present a rival bid for Metroweb as early as Monday.

According to several newspapers on Sunday, its offer could be all in cash and would not involve the sale of a stake in Sparkle. Il Sole 24 Ore said the offer would value Metroweb at 825 million euros.

Enel CEO Francesco Starace told Il Messaggero on Sunday the group was still working on its own offer for Metroweb and "it will take a bit of time."

Enel's board meets on Q1 results on Monday.

MEDIASET, FININVEST

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's family company is likely to open exclusive talks next week with a group of Chinese investors interested in buying AC Milan soccer club, one of his most cherished assets, a source said on Saturday.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Uncertainty over a possible management change at the group is weighing on its shares, La Repubblica said on Saturday. The possible arrival of Eraldo Poletto from Furla to replace outgoing CEO Michele Norsa could be decided at a board meeting this week, it said.

SAIPEM

The oil service company said on Friday credit rating agency Standard & Poor's had cut its long-term rating below investment grade to 'BB+' after separation from parent company Eni .

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne said the company's next-generation Ram pickup truck will go on sale by January 2018.

FCA and Alphabet Inc's Google have yet to determine who will own data collected in their collaboration on testing self-driving vehicles, Marchionne said Friday.

RCS MEDIAGROUP CAIRO COMMUNICATIONS

Cairo said on Friday market watchdog Consob had requested additional information on the Italian media group's exchange offer on the shares of rival RCS and approval of the offer document was temporarily suspended.

CAMPARI GROUP

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1000 GMT)

(*) SALINI IMPREGILO

The construction group is planning to issue a 400-500 million euro bond on the market as it seeks to extend the average life of its 1.8 billion euro gross debt, CorrierEconomia reported on Monday. Salini plans to wait until the end of June to avoid market volatility caused by Britain's vote on its EU membership.

(*) IREN

The company's outgoing chairman says it's not the time for a national multi-utility and future aggregation in the sector will happen at the regional level, according to an interview with La Stampa on Monday.

(*) STEFANEL

As part of an ongoing restructuring of the group, Chairman Giuseppe Stefanel would potentially be willing to give up holding a majority stake but does not plan to completely exit the group's capital, Affari&Finanza said on Monday. (*) FILA

The company is looking at France for a possible acquisition, Affari&Finanza said on Monday.

DIASORIN

Board meeting on Q1 results.

FINECOBANK

Board meeting on Q1 results.

BOLZONI

Hyster-Yale Capital Holding Italy, entirely-owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials, starts compulsory full takeover bid on Bolzoni ordinary shares; ends on May 27.

COIMA RES IPO-COIM.MI

IPO bookbuilding ends (started on May 5).

Trade ex-dividend: Ascopiave of 0.15 euro per share; Astaldi of 0.20 euro per share; Banca Sistema of 0.053 euro per share; Best Union of 0.054 euro per ordinary share; Biesse of 0.36 euro per share; CAD IT of 0.15 euro per share; Cairo Communication of 0.20 euro per share; Cerved of 0.23 euro per ordinary share; Cover 50 of 0.50 euro per share; Datalogic of 0.25 euro per share; Esprinet of 0.150 euro per share; Falck Renewables of 0.045 euro per share; Iniziative Bresciane of 0.65 euro per share; Italmobiliare of 0.40 euro per ordinary share and of 0.478 euro per saving share; Lucisano Media Group of 0.07 euro per share; LU-VE of 0.20 euro per share; Notorious Pictures of 0.08 euro per share; Prima Industrie of 0.25 euro per share; Reno De Medici of 0.0052 euro per ordinary share and 0.0735 euro per saving share; Reply of 1.00 euro per share; Toscana Aeroporti of 0.424 euro per share; Zephyro of 0.13 euro per share; Zignago Vetro of 0.235 euro per share.

