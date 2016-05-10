The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases March industrial output (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases March data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Rome, Cabinet meeting (1530 GMT).

Rome, President Sergio Mattarella meets Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to discuss appointment of Carlo Calenda as new Economic Development Minister (1500 GMT).

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia has made a formal all-cash offer to buy fibre network company Metroweb, valuing it at more than 820 million euros, a source close to the matter said on Monday. (*) According to some newspaper reports on Tuesday, Telecom Italia's offer is binding until May 16.

(*)ITALY BANKS, VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

The pre-marketing for Veneto Banca's 1-billion euro cash call that had been due to start on May 12 has been delayed by one week, two sources close to the matter said. It is likely to start on May 19-20.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna is mulling whether to bid for all four of the small lenders rescued from bankruptcy last year and being put up for sale, MF said. The bank had originally shown interest for just one of the banks, Carife.

(*) MEDIASET, FININVEST

Silvio Berlusconi has decided to start exclusive talks with a Chinese consortium for the sale of a majority stake in AC Milan, according to La Repubblica daily on Tuesday. A Fininvest board meeting could be called on Tuesday, it said.

(*) MONDADORI, BANZAI

It has signed an agreement to buy Banzai Media Holding, the vertical content division of Banzai Spa, for 24.6 million euros, it said on Tuesday.

(*) ASTALDI

It has signed a deal to sell its stake in the A4 highway to Abertis for 130 million euros, it said on Tuesday.

ENEL

Italy's Enel beat expectations when it reported core earnings in the first three months little changed, as a better performance in Italy and Latin America almost offset weakness in Spanish business and in renewable energy.

Conference call on Q1 results (0730 GMT).

ITALMOBILIARE

Italmobiliare said it had agreed to buy Italian private equity Clessidra in a deal valuing the investment firm at around 20 million euros.

ASTALDI

Board meeting on Q1 results and new 2016-2020 industrial plan.

MONCLER

Board meeting on preliminary Q1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

UNICREDIT

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1230 GMT) and news conference (1430 GMT).

BANCA CARIGE

Board meeting on Q1 results.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1545 GMT).

BANCO POPOLARE

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1645 GMT).

BREMBO

Board meeting on Q1 results (0800 GMT).

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Board meeting on Q1 results.

EDISON

Board meeting on Q1 results.

MEDIASET

Board meeting on Q1 results (1400 GMT), followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

POSTE ITALIANE

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

PRYSMIAN

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call.

