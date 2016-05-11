The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

DEBT

Italy's Treasury has not taken any decision yet regarding a potential 50-year bond issue and nothing is imminent, a Treasury source said on Tuesday.

Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros in 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

BANCO POPOLARE

The Italian bank posted a surprise net loss of 314 million euros ($357 million) in the first quarter as it raised loan loss provisions ahead of a planned merger with rival Banca Popolare di Milano.

Banco Popolare said on Tuesday it expected to launch its 1-billion euros cash call by early June.

MEDIOBANCA

Mediobanca said on Wednesday third-quarter net profit fell 41 percent compared to last year when the Italian investment bank reaped a one-off gain, but beat expectations thanks to higher net interest income and fees.

Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel told a conference call the bank would consider investing in Veneto Banca's initial public offering IPO-VENE.MI if it was strictly necessary for the listing to succeed, though it was not thinking about it at present.

Nagel also said Mediobanca should be able to increase its dividend payment this year.

UNICREDIT

CEO Federico Ghizzoni told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview the bank was in a position to more than double its exposure to European Central Bank longer-term funding from 18 billion euros at present. "The idea is to tap the whole amount, we just need to assess ... if it's better to request it all at once now or over time."

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The Milanese bank reported on Tuesday a 29 percent drop in first-quarter net profit due to a sharp contraction in its trading income amid tough markets.

BANCA CARIGE

The regional bank reported on Tuesday a first-quarter loss of 41 million euros ($47 million) and said it lost 1.7 billion euros in funding from clients in the period due to concerns on tougher new rules on bank rescues.

MEDIASET

The Italian broadcaster expects advertising sales in the first half of the year to stay in positive territory after it posted an increase in first quarter revenues to beat forecasts.

ENEL

State lender CDP is ready to accept the overtures of Enel for fibre-optic company Metroweb after failing to reach an accord with rival bidder Telecom Italia over the value of the telecoms group's Sparkle asset that was to be part of the deal, La Repubblica said.

POSTE ITALIANE

Italy's post office beat analysts' expectations with first-quarter results on Tuesday, helped by capital gains from the sale of bonds and the launch of new insurance products.

MONCLER

The Italian luxury outerwear maker reported on Tuesday a stronger-than-expected 18 percent rise in first quarter sales, boosted by a good performance in China and Japan and strong wholesales in the United States.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The Italian regional bank reported on Wednesday a 78 percent drop in first-quarter net profit hit by a similar fall in its trading income.

BREMBO

Italy's Brembo sees high single-digit revenue rise in 2016, its executive vice chairman said on Tuesday.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO

Top shareholder Compagnia di San Paolo is in no rush to reduce its stake in the bank as required by new rules on banking foundations' investments given current market valuations for banks, newly-appointed chairman Francesco Profumo told Corriere della Sera.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Board meeting on Q1 results (press release on May 12).

(*) Mediobanca CEO told a conference call on Wednesday there is no time frame for the sale of the bank's 3 percent stake in the insurer.

(*) ASTALDI

The Italian builder reported on Wednesday a 2.7 rise in first quarter net profit.

TOD'S

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1540 GMT).

BANCA GENERALI

Board meeting on Q1 results followed by conference call (1430 GMT).

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Board meeting on Q1 revenues, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

CEMENTIR

Board meeting on Q1 results.

FINCANTIERI

Board meeting on Q1 results.

HERA

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1330 GMT).

RAI WAY

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Board meeting on Q1 results (preliminary Q1 results on April 21), followed by conference call (1430 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................