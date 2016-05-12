The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Italy's parliament approved same-sex civil unions and gave some rights to unmarried heterosexual couples on Wednesday after Prime Minister Matteo Renzi called a confidence vote to force the bill into law.

Italian finance minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday that a British exit from the European Union could lead to other countries breaking away from the bloc.

ECONOMY

Deadline for non-binding offers to buy the four salvaged banks Banca Marche, Banca Etruria, CariChieti and CariFe.

DEBT

Treasury sells 1.75-2.25 billion euros 0.10 percent BTP bonds due April 15, 2019; 2.25-2.75 billion euros 0.95 percent BTP bonds due March 15, 2023; 1.0-1.5 billion euros 1.65 percent BTP bonds due March 1, 2032; 0.5-1.0 billion euros 3.50 percent BTP bonds due March 1, 2030. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI (*) Italy's biggest insurer said on Thursday its operating profit in the first three months fell 12.3 percent due to fewer capital gains and low interest rates.

A Board on Wednesday said the position of Italy Country manager would be maintained by Chief Executive Philippe Donnet and Marco Sesana would be appointed as Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Generali Italia.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE

The share swap ratio set for a planned merger between Italian banks Banca Popolare di Milano and Banco Popolare will not change, the chief executive of Popolare Milano, Giuseppe Castagna, told a newspaper on Thursday.

TOD'S

Italian luxury goods group Tod's warned it would be challenging to meet expectations of a 4 percent revenue increase this year, as first quarter sales fell due to weaker demand in China and shrinking tourist spending.

(*) SNAM

The gas transmission group said on Thursday Q1 EBITDA fell 10.3 percent to 643 million euros after cut in returns decided in new regulatory period.

(*) ENI, ENEL

The oil and gas group does not intend to compete with utility Enel on renewable energy sector, CEO Claudio Descalzi told Il Corriere della Sera. The group will invest 250 million euros in renewable energy sector in Italy, he said.

Eni holds annual general meeting (0800 GMT); followed by press conference with President Emma Marcegaglia and CEO. (*) MEDIASET

Jeremy Darroch, head of Sky Europe, told Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore that the broadcaster was not afraid of Vivendi-Mediaset competition.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

TIM Participaçoes SA, Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, is replacing its chief executive, seeking new leadership to spearhead a turnaround after reporting a 60 percent drop in first-quarter net income.

ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA

Italian utility Enel is expected to present a sweetened offer for a stake in fibre network firm Metroweb that is seen giving it an edge over a rival bid from Telecom.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

The Italian luxury group said on Wednesday it expects to reach double digit growth in sales and profits this year as it reported 9 per cent rise in first quarter sales.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The Italian publisher said it narrowed its loss to 22 million euros in the first quarter, down from a loss of 35.2 million euros the previous year. It said it had agreed over a plan to renegotiate its debt, which it expects would be approved by all the creditor banks.

TECHNOGYM

Italian fitness equipment maker reported an 11 percent organic growth in revenues, up to 115.6 million euros in the first quarter of the year.

BANCA GENERALI

The lender's first quarter profit fell 68 percent to 29.4 million euros from 93.1 million euros a year ago.

CAMPARI GROUP

Chairman Luca Garavoglia attends a conference on industrial policy (1600 GMT).

MEDIOBANCA

CEO Alberto Nagel delivers opening address at a conference (0900 GMT).

A2A

Board meeting on Q1 results.

ACEA

Board meeting on Q1 results.

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call.

AUTOGRILL

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

CREDITO EMILIANO

Board meeting on Q1 results.

CAIRO COMMUNICATION

Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0800 GMT).

ERG

Board meeting on Q1 results (press release on May 13).

FINCANTIERI

Conference call on Q1 results (0700 GMT).

Its unit Vard Holdings announced a contract for design and construction of 15 module carrier vessels for Topaz Energy and Marin

GEOX

Releases and holds conference call on revenues (1530 GMT).

H-FARM

"Investor Day" (1300 GMT).

IREN

Board meeting on Q1 results.

PININFARINA

Board meeting on Q1 results and annual general meeting (0930 GMT).

SNAM

Releases Q1 results (0530 GMT), followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

UBI BANCA

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1330 GMT).

UNIPOL and UNIPOLSAI

Board meetings on Q1 results.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

Board meeting on Q1 results.

