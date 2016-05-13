The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends conference on Europe's governance (0800 GMT).

ISTAT releases preliminary flash Q1 GDP data (0800 GMT) and April final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases March data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Siena, conference on the Italian banking system with Banca of Italy representative Stefano De Polis, Interbank Fund for Deposit Protection 'Fondo Interbancario di Tutela dei Depositi' President Salvatore Maccarone, Chairman of four Italian rescued banks Roberto Nicastro (0830 GMT).

Rating agency S&P revises sovereign debt rating on Italy.

Italy may re-introduce a tax amnesty scheme known as "voluntary disclosure" adopted last year to raise revenues, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Thursday.

COMPANIES

UNIPOLSAI

Italy's second-largest insurer said on Friday it expected to post total net profits of 1.4-1.6 billion euros in its new business plan covering the period 2016-2018.

UNIPOL GRUPPO FINANZIARIO

The holding company that controls UnipolSai said it sees total net profit for the period 2016-2018 in the range of 1.5-1.7 billion euros.

TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL

Telecom Italia through its TIM outlets is ready to sell power and gas contracts to retail consumers together with its fixed/mobile phone and Internet services, La Repubblica said. Edison, Italy's No 2 power and gas retailer, is its natural partner in this, the paper said.

Board meeting on Q1 results and industrial plan update.

Proxy advisors will advise voting against super bonuses for managers at Telecom Italia, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

ENI

The oil major, which has historically invested little in renewable energy given its success in discovering oil and gas, plans renewable energy projects in Italy, Pakistan and Egypt.

CEO Claudio Descalzi told a shareholder meeting he hopes to close the sale of a stake in its Mozambican field this year. He added that the company was discussing sale of a stake in Zohr gas field, but no proper negotiations are under way.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The Italian luxury goods group said it appointed as new chief executive former Furla head Eraldo Poletto, credited for a doubling of sales at the accessibly-priced handbag maker in the last five years.

Ferragamo on Thursday posted a larger-than-expected 5 percent rise in first quarter core profit but weak markets in Europe and Asia pushed revenues down 2 percent.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

Italian online fashion retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter says it will meet its full-year revenue goal thanks to accelerating sales in April-May after a 14.5 percent rise at constant currencies in the first quarter.

ATLANTIA

At least six offers have been submitted for France's 60 percent stake in Lyon-Saint-Exupery airport along with three bids for a similar stake in Nice Cote d'Azur airport, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

AUTOGRILL

The impact of the Brussels airport attacks will be primarily felt in the second-quarter even though it was still too difficult to quantify, executives said in a call with analysts.

SNAM

The gas transport company lowered a previous forecast for full-year operating profit on Thursday, sending its shares as much as six percent lower.

MEDIASET

Fininvest, the investment holding of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, in April bought 15 million Mediaset shares, equal to just under 1.3 percent of the broadcaster's capital, raising its stake in the group to above 34 percent, a regulatory filing showed.

GEOX

The company said first-quarter net sales rose to 294.3 million euros from 281 million euros a year ago.

(*) ERG

The energy company said on Friday its Q1 consolidated EBITDA at replacement cost was 163 million euros, an increase from 111 million euros on the year.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

The lender said its first-quarter net profit fell to 22.1 million euros from 82.8 million a year earlier.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

The lender said first-quarter net profit fell to 31 million euros from 45 million euros a year earlier.

The bank is willing to consider merger opportunities but not if they carry significant risks, CEO Alessandro Vandelli told analysts in a conference call.

CREDITO EMILIANO

The lender said first-quarter net profit fell to 46.6 million euros from 84 million euros a year ago.

LEONARDO-FINMECCANICA

CEO Mauro Moretti attends conference by science academy 'Accademia dei Lincei' in Rome (0900 GMT).

FILA

The pencil maker said it had entered exclusive talks to buy 100 percent of Canson Group, hoping to reach deal by October.

EXOR

Board meeting on Q1 results.

ANSALDO STS

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

BASIC NET

Board meeting on Q1 sales (1330 GMT).

CAD IT

The company said first-quarter pre-tax profit stood at 0.6 million euros versus 0.5 million euros a year ago.

COIMA RES

Debuts on Milan stock exchange main segment; listing ceremony with founder and CEO Manfredi Catella (0615 GMT).

EL EN

The company said first-quarter EBIT rose to 6.7 million euros from 4.4 million euros a year ago.

ELICA

The company said first-quarter net profit fell to 0.7 million euros versus 1.2 million euros a year ago.

ENERVIT

It said first-quarter revenues stood at 12.5 million euros ($14.22 million) versus 12.3 million euros a year ago.

ERG

Releases Q1 results, followed by conference call.

FALCK RENEWABLES

The company said first-quarter pre-tax profit stood at 15.6 million euros versus 25.1 million euros a year ago.

IL SOLE 24 ORE

The company said its first-quarter net loss widened to 5.9 million euros from a loss 2.8 million euros a year ago.

KI GROUP

The company said first-quarter EBITDA stood at 0.9 million euros versus 1.0 million euros a year ago.

MODELLERIA BRAMBILLA

The company won a contract from Nemak Monterrey for $1.7 million.

PRELIOS

The company said its first-quarter net loss widened to 9.6 million euros from a loss of 6.1 million euros a year ago.

SAVE

The company said first quarter EBITDA rose to 11 million euros from 8.7 million euros a year ago.

TAS

The company said its first-quarter net loss widened to 2 million euros versus loss 1.5 million euros a year ago.

TBS GROUP

The company said its first-quarter net loss widened to 1.1 million euros from a loss of 0.8 million euros a year ago.

TREVI GROUP

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT) and board meeting on Q1 results.

ANIMA HOLDING

Board meeting on Q1 results.

INVESTIMENTI E SVILUPPO

Board meeting on Q1 results.

SARAS

Board meeting on Q1 results (morning) followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

TERNIENERGIA

Board meeting on Q1 results.

