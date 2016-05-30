The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

GENERAL

Milan, Italian Infrastrucutre and Transport Minister Graziano Delrio meets Libyan Transport Minister Milad Mohamed Maatough (1500 GMT)

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases April producer prices data (0800 GMT).

Cabinet meeting over sale of further 30 percent stake in Poste Italiane.

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0-7.5 billion euros over three bonds maturing in 2021, 2026 and 2023.

COMPANIES

A2A

The regional utility agreed on Saturday to extend a deadline for its acquisition of Linea Group Holding, a smaller rival, as Italy's Antitrust regulator investigates the possible tie-up.

BANCA CARIGE

The bank denied a Saturday newspaper report saying it was planning a capital increase of up to 400 million euros. A capital increase is not an option under examination, the bank said.

VENETO BANCA, INTESA SANPAOLO

A risky 1 billion euro capital raising at Italian regional lender Veneto Banca is likely to be priced on Monday at 0.10 euros per share, a fraction of the value the bank set for its stock just a year ago, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. [L5N18O4A4}

BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA

The bank may flank Italy's recently created bank-rescue fund Atlante to backstop Veneto Banca's cash call, Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper reported on Saturday. Popolare Emilia denied on Friday any deal with Veneto Banca is being considered.

BANKS

Pension funds and private pension groups may invest in Atlante to bolster the fund's cash reserves, Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday, pointing to an additional one billion euro injection.

POSTE ITALIANE

A cabinet meeting on Monday is expected to give details about the upcoming sale of a 29.7 percent stake in the post office owned by the treasury after it transferred a 35 percent holding to Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

(*) CNH INDUSTRIAL

The EU is expected to issue this year, possibly within weeks, unless there is a reversal, its biggest ever cartel fine to punish Europe's largest truckmakers over charges that they fixed prices and delayed the introduction of new emission technologies, the Financial Times reported on Monday citing people close to the discussions. The expected fine will easily outstrip the EU's previous record of 1.4 billion euros, it said.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

The phone group has no alternative but to spin-off its landline copper network whose value is gradually set to fall as Enel builds its own fibre-optic network, la Repubblica Affari&Finanza said.

PARMALAT

Conference call on Q1 results (1400 GMT).

PRELIOS

The real estate group said on Friday its unit specialising in bad loans management Prelios Credit Servicing has been admitted at the new register of financial intermediaries.

AGRONOMIA

Board meeting on FY results.

EL.EN.

Starts ordinary share split.

PIERREL

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0800 GMT).

TECHNOGYM

Chairman and CEO Nerio Alessandri attends conference on innovation in Milano (0800 GMT).

TERNA

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

RCS Mediagroup and CAIRO COMMUNICATION

Cairo Communication's bid to control RCS Mediagroup will start on June 13 and end of July 8, Italy's market watchdog Consob said on Saturday. Cairo Communication made an all-share offer of 0.12 Cairo shares for every RCS share in April, but it is being challenged by a rival offer from a consortium of companies from Italy's corporate establishment.

Consob asked the rival consortium led by businessman Andrea Bonomi for more information about its offer, Italian media reported on Saturday.

UNICREDIT

The bank's outgoing Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni, who agreed to step down last week, said on Saturday the possibility of him becoming chairman of Italy's biggest bank by assets was "not on the table".

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

Board meeting to set price range of 1-billion euro initial public offering.

Trade ex-dividend: ASTM of 0.25 euro per share as final dividend (interim of 0.20 euro per share on Nov. 30, 2015); NICE of 0.0703 euro per share; PITECO of 0.10 euro per ordinary share; TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS 0.061 euro per share.

