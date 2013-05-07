The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALY POLITICS

Europe risks a wave of anti-EU votes in 2014 European parliamentary elections unless a June summit of European Union leaders offers a concrete response to economic crisis, Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Monday.

* The effort Italy is doing to reach a balanced budget could be useless if it does not bring with it an effort to revive growth, Enrico Letta told magazine Limes in an interview he gave before being appointed prime minister last month.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi departed from a prepared speech on Monday to reiterate the central bank's readiness to cut interest rates again if the euro zone economy deteriorates further.

Treasury announces sale of BOTs, short-term bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 10.

* FIAT

The Italian carmaker Fiat announced a 15 billion reais ($7.5 billion) investment plan in Brazil through 2016 after CEO Sergio Marchionne met with Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff on Monday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy's Antitrust authority has postponed to until May 30 the final deadline for its probe into alleged abuse of dominant position.

* The board of the Italian phone company on Wednesday will likely approve the creation of a new company which will take up ownership of the fixed-line network, daily Corriere della Sera reported on Tuesday.

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

The television company said on Monday its net loss widened in the first quarter to 123.8 million euros ($162 million) in 2013 from 15.7 million euros a year earlier.

SAFILO

Safilo on Monday said it had signed the agreements related to the financing transaction for a total amount of 100 million euros approved by the board on March 6.

MEDIASET

Mediaset holds news conference to present "Free Channels for 2013", with Deputy Chairman Pier Silvio Berlusconi.

Board meetings on Q1 results: A2A, Banca Generali , Enel, Moleskine, Pirelli & C.

